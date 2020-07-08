



If you follow the Supreme Court, you probably know that "it would have gone further" is a maxim generally associated with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, given that he often has a more extreme view of the Constitution than his fellow judges. And even if you don't, you've probably had the basic idea that "CT," as he calls it around the Supreme Court building, is not, on Sesame Street-that, like the others, even the other conservative judges.

Until the court took up its virtual arguments, it hardly ever asked the defenders questions. Unlike other judges who teach courses in Austria during the court recess, Thomas spends summers driving around the country in his RV, often parking overnight at the closest Walmart. And he is known to many as the court's most loyal conservative, so much so that his dissidents often carry a "why stop here?" type of language.

"Going beyond" is a position he seems to be taking regarding his stay on the court as well. Nominated and confirmed in 1991, Thomas is the current longest serving judge, and is already in the Top 20 of longest serving judges, despite the fact that two others are considerably older than him.

For nearly thirty years, progressives like me have recoiled in horror at the idea that Thomas's atypical vision of the Constitution could eventually become law. In many dissidents, he has advocated for gun rights, against abortion, for government establishment of a religion, and against school speech. We don't like Thomas's approach in those cases. But what if Thomas decides to stay on the court as his 30th anniversary approaches? Going further, in terms of time, sounds great.