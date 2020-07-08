How far will Clarence Thomas go? (Opinion)

If you follow the Supreme Court, you probably know that "it would have gone further" is a maxim generally associated with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, given that he often has a more extreme view of the Constitution than his fellow judges. And even if you don't, you've probably had the basic idea that "CT," as he calls it around the Supreme Court building, is not, on Sesame Street-that, like the others, even the other conservative judges.
Until the court took up its virtual arguments, it hardly ever asked the defenders questions. Unlike other judges who teach courses in Austria during the court recess, Thomas spends summers driving around the country in his RV, often parking overnight at the closest Walmart. And he is known to many as the court's most loyal conservative, so much so that his dissidents often carry a "why stop here?" type of language.
"Going beyond" is a position he seems to be taking regarding his stay on the court as well. Nominated and confirmed in 1991, Thomas is the current longest serving judge, and is already in the Top 20 of longest serving judges, despite the fact that two others are considerably older than him.
For nearly thirty years, progressives like me have recoiled in horror at the idea that Thomas's atypical vision of the Constitution could eventually become law. In many dissidents, he has advocated for gun rights, against abortion, for government establishment of a religion, and against school speech. We don't like Thomas's approach in those cases. But what if Thomas decides to stay on the court as his 30th anniversary approaches? Going further, in terms of time, sounds great.
It is not like having Clarence Thomas on the court for another year, it is something that progressives should celebrate, 30 years or not. In that year, an important law could be established and a lasting precedent set (although, as we saw in last week's abortion decision, Thomas generally does not consider the precedent to be as important as what he considers an outcome "Right").
But if Thomas doesn't follow the recent tradition of judges retiring during or just after the last week of the Supreme Court's tenure, he will almost certainly be in court until the November election. With polls showing Biden 10 points ahead, a Thomas vacancy is likely to be filled by liberal justice, a paradigmatic example of karma returning home.
But you could say that even if Thomas retired this week, Trump couldn't name his replacement, could he? In 2016, when Judge Antonin Scalia died and President Obama nominated Merrick Garland, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his friends blocked the nomination, citing the "rule" that no appointments will be made in court. Supreme in a year of presidential elections.
If not. Not that it really was a "rule" in the first place, but McConnell managed to get out of that last year, "explaining" that the "rule" had something to do with the Senate and the President and the parties they represented. Republicans would consider replacing Thomas, even later this year, as a fair game. It is hard to imagine that Thomas had not been approached, asking him to consider it. In fact, last week, Trump announced that he will have a list of potential candidates ready by the end of the summer.
Without Thomas, what would the Supreme Court be like? With a Biden victory, one of two things will happen: His makeup of a chief and eight associate judges will remain the same, but Biden will nominate the younger liberals to court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, both after 80 years. ; Or his administration could change course to take the advice of some to convince Congress to add additional seats that a President Biden could occupy. While Biden has strongly opposed the idea of expanding the court, it is an idea that has gained popularity in the Democratic Party.
If the court remains "The Nine," a retirement of Judge Samuel Alito is a big possibility in the next year or two, as his family is rumored to be ready to leave Washington, DC. If Biden has a chance to name a liberal replacement for a staunch conservative, Thomas could be more armed, outnumbered, outnumbered, and planned than he is now. What would that mean? That his predictable votes for far-right interpretations of the Constitution would be even more numerous than those for the progressive wing, especially as Chief Justice John Roberts increasingly aligns (albeit unreliably) with his peers. Liberals on some important social justice issues.
Even if Thomas decided to go more and more and more, his decision not to retire this week could present an opportunity for progressives to replace him. First, consider Thomas's age. Sure, he's "only" 72 (he celebrated a birthday last month), and other judges have served up to age 80. But there is a real chance that Thomas will also have to turn 80 to prevent a Biden president or Democratic successor from replacing him with a young liberal.
But it is an uncertain proposal at best. As his predecessor Thurgood Marshall explained about his reluctant retirement at the age of 82 under a Republican president, "I am getting old and falling apart!" One of Thomas's close friends recently stated that Thomas "will die on the court." Marshall had similarly stated that he had "a lifetime appointment and … intended (ed) to serve it." But a few years later, Marshall was forced to admit the impossibility of that plan. He got off. Thomas was his replacement.
And then we wait. And we speculate. And we wonder: is this the week Clarence Thomas decides he's gone far enough?