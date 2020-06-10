How Georgia's primary vote turned into a "complete collapse"

What exactly happened? Who was to blame? And it's there none Are we likely not to see a repeat of Tuesday's debacle in the November elections in the peach state?

Bluestein: What happened was a completely predictable but still maddeningly frustrating collapse in the voting process that seemed to disproportionately affect black majority venues on the Atlanta subway.

While some republicans Note that many Georgia counties, particularly in rural areas, successfully ran the elections, voters in many precincts in the Atlanta metropolitan area faced a number of problems.

Long lines. Voting machines malfunctioning . Key equipment that was not in place when the ballot boxes were opened. Electoral confusion and more crowded precincts, because approximately 10% of the voting centers were closed due to the pandemic. Fewer election personnel, and inadequate training for newly hired workers.

You know there is a crisis when the office of the secretary of state and the Republican leader of the Georgia House announce separate investigations into the process hours before the polls close.

Many waited admirably in long lines through downpours and scorching heat, and some stayed beyond midnight to exercise their right to vote. But uncounted numbers They were dissuaded from voting because of the long lines and other issues that plagued the primaries.

Cillizza: After what happened in 2018 in Georgia in the governor's career, how are we back here again?

Bluestein: That's the problem. That race was largely defined by a clash over ballot access between Democrat Stacey Abrams, who built a national reputation as a voting rights activist, and Republican Brian Kemp, who as secretary of state was the lead Georgia election official.

After Kemp's victory, Republicans backed a revision of voting rules aimed at addressing some of those issues and replacing Georgia's old voting computers with a new $ 104 million touchscreen machine system that prints ballot papers. paper and then store them in optical scanning machines.

But voting rights activists have argued that those were half-measures or wrong steps to address systemic problems with Georgia's electoral process. They fear that the system remains vulnerable to piracy, and that empowering workers and voters to use computers is discouraging.

What is clear is that election officials did not meet the goal of smoothly managing the vote, and critics of both parties are concerned that it foreshadowed further difficulties in November, when President Donald Trump and two Republican US senators. USA They're on the Georgia ballot.

Cillizza: Was this user error as the electoral office suggested? Or was there something else here?

Bluestein: There is a long-running blame game in Georgia between the state election officials charged with overseeing the vote and the county employees who actually administer it. But there is no doubt that there were many warning signs.

Problems increased long before Tuesday's primaries. Over 10% of closed precincts, crowds of poll workers quit, and the primary was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The last day of early voting, last Friday, should have been a wake-up call to the challenges ahead: some people waited eight hours to cast their vote. And yet problems continue to plague Tuesday's vote.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office denied that there were technical problems with the voting equipment and blamed county officials for failing to prepare employees for the steep "learning curve" to use the new voting system.

Several precinct managers in the Atlanta metropolitan area identified specific technical problems with the voting team in interviews with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And county leaders were furious at Raffensperger's accusation that they were the cause of the delays.

"If there was a leadership failure, it starts where the money should stop, at the top. The eradication of any 'learning curve' rests directly at the feet of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and his office, "he said. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.

What is easy to forget is that participation still shot up. State officials sent absentee ballot request forms to 6.9 million active voters, and Georgians cast more than 1.2 million early votes, mostly by mail. That far dwarfs the early voting totals of the 2016 primaries.

It also served more challenges for poll workers. A primary school that was supposed to be a deployment for new high-tech machines also became a test of how quickly employees could count outdated paper ballots that flooded local offices.

Cillizza: Are concrete steps being taken to try to fix this? So what?

There are some avenues.

Georgia lawmakers resumed the legislative session on Monday after a parenthesis of months, and are under immediate pressure to address the issues. The NAACP state plans a rally that day to demand that lawmakers take on "electoral failures."

Most important will be a measure pending in the Legislature that would require election officials to add precincts, poll workers or voting teams to tackle long lines. But Democrats worry that it will sow even more confusion before the November vote.

The secretary of state's office can also try to avoid further problems at the polls by expanding the mail-in vote and sending ballot request forms to millions of active Georgia voters again, though it would face opposition within the state Republican Party if it does. . You could also take steps to strengthen training and troubleshoot equipment.

But perhaps the most likely arbiter of change is the legal system. A series of lawsuits seeking change, large and small, in Georgia's electoral system are working in court. And Abrams said Tuesday night that the Fair Fight voting rights group was weighing whether " soon "file a new legal complaint.

Cillizza: Finish this sentence: "The chances of the November vote going smoothly in Georgia are __________." Now explain.

Bluestein: "Thin."

If Georgians didn't realize their state was at the center of a national debate on voting rights after the 2018 midterms, they should now. In November, even more eyes will be on Georgia.

This is because it is likely to become a legitimate presidential battleground by 2020, as Joe Biden aspires to become the first Democrat to lead Georgia since Bill Clinton won the state in 1992. Even Republicans who downplayed That possibility in past elections recognizes that Georgia is at stake now.

With two United States Senate elections on the ballot, two competitive seats in the suburbs of the United States House, and a battle for control of the Legislature, the stakes are high.

Georgia officials have struggled for clean elections even without a pandemic, or a new voting system, or increasingly tight races across the state. Voters I interviewed hope they can put aside their differences and use the coming months to come up with a better plan to avoid a November debacle.

If not, more Georgians will lose faith in the electoral system.