How Ghana's Black Lives Matter solidarity protest ended clashes with the police

Ernesto Yeboah was accused of failing to contact authorities before organizing a Black Lives Matter vigil last week, according to police.

He says the League of Economic Fighters is considering taking legal action against the police and has hired two lawyers.

Dozens of protesters chanted "Ernesto libre!" outside the police station where he was detained.

The incident escalated when armed officers rushed to the scene and shot in the air, witnesses said.

Gbontwi Anyetei, a protester at the police station, said the crowd erupted in disorder.

"I was shocked and scared. Everyone ran away," said Anyetei.

There are no reports of injuries sustained from the shooting, but another protester, Kuukua Eshun, seriously injured his elbow after falling while trying to flee the scene.

"All we needed was to be warned to leave, but instead they came out and started shooting. I thought I was going to die. I'm still traumatized," she said.

Yeboah, who is the leader of the League of Economic Combatants, described as a nonpartisan movement, said his intention was for the June 8 event to be a peaceful sit-in.

However, police say they violated the country's Public Order Law, which states that "anyone who wishes to hold a special event must notify the police."

Yeboah received bail of GH ¢ 100,000 ($ 17,000) and was released before being detained again shortly before his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

He will remain in jail until the circuit court can verify that his guarantors can meet another GH ¢ 100,000 bond that the judge granted him.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for July 7.

From protest to clashes

Yeboah was in the middle of a speech on social empowerment in the vigil when a swarm of police surrounded the political activist and took him away.

Angry protesters intervened, sparking clashes between authorities and the crowd.

"I couldn't believe what was happening. It is not up to the police to approve a vigil," Yeboah told CNN.

"No one in power should be above the Constitution," which states that "everyone shall have the right to … freedom of assembly, including freedom to participate in processions and demonstrations."

He says that days before the event, he sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police and copied the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the Home Office and the Foreign Office informing them that he was organizing a Black Lives Matter vigil. He received no response, he said.

But the superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, who also serves as the director of Public Affairs for the Police, refutes those claims.

"We have no record of a notice indicating that he was organizing the protest," Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman told CNN.

"Police must receive notices of events like these to provide the necessary protection to protesters."

She continued: "What he organized was in blatant disregard for the president's directive to impose social distancing in the Covid-19 era."

Yeboah said he was not aware of the charges brought against him until hours after he was detained Saturday night.

Abayie-Buckman says the shooting was a necessary measure to disperse protesters, who were putting themselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"We apply the necessary force so that peace and sanity prevail," he added.

"We are ready to fight," Yeboah said. "What they did was unconstitutional and I will always fight to obtain the justice that black lives deserve."