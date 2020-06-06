How Godzilla 3 Could Happen If Kong Beats Gojira

What would happen if the Monster King died in Godzilla vs. Kong? The sequel to the 1954 movie shows how Legendary could still make Godzilla 3.

Is there a way for Legendary to do Godzilla 3 even if the Monster King dies in battle in Godzilla vs. Kong. Due to the brutal and unforgiving nature of giant monster fights, there is a good chance that the loser of Godzilla vs. Kong Finding a gruesome end Godzilla could kill Kong, or vice versa.

So far, Godzilla has crushed the competition on MonsterVerse. Godzilla searched for and destroyed two M.U.T.O.s in 2014 Godzilla and he fought back against his old nemesis, Ghidorah, in Godzilla: king of the monsters. Godzilla would have killed Ghidorah in his second fight had it not been for the interference of the humans and his oxygen destroyer. In the end, Godzilla erased Ghidorah with his atomic pulses, thanks to a temporary upgrade he received from Mothra. Based on the achievements of Godzilla, Kong will surely have his hands full when they meet in the next fourth installment of MonsterVerse.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Godzilla vs. Kong: Why Titans Are Going To Skull Island

Currently slated for a launch in November 2020 and directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong will pit the two titular Titans against each other in a "spectacular battle for ages.Kong, who will have experienced significant growth for the fight, is a Titan who did not respond to Ghidorah's call. King of the monsters, so it's hard to imagine him accepting Godzilla as the new alpha either. For an undisclosed reason, the two will square off just as Monarch begins an investigation into the origin of the Titans. Caught in a conflict that is expected to involve Mechagodzilla and a new Titan, Godzilla, or Kong, he may not make it out alive in the new movie. But even if Godzilla falls, Legendary could still do Godzilla 3 happen. This is how it could work.

How Toho brought Godzilla back after the 1954 movie

Death doesn't have to be the end for the Japanese pop culture icon, and that has been shown in the Toho movies. Godzilla died in the original 1954 film when Dr. Serizawa (Akihiko Hirata) sacrificed himself to use the Oxygen Destroyer against Godzilla, who was destroying Japan. When the gun was unleashed on him in the water, Godzilla disintegrated. With this ending, Toho didn't leave much room for him to return, but the success of the film inspired Toho to make a sequel, Godzilla strikes again, in 1955. But how was Godzilla used if he was dead? Instead of restarting and ignoring the events of Gojira, Toho explained in Godzilla strikes again that two creatures were bombarded with radiation from the United States Army's atomic bomb test.

Apparently, the 1954 Godzilla was not the only monster created that day. The Japanese didn't know it at the time, but there were actually two Godzillas to deal with. The second arose in Godzilla strikes again, and although he was defeated in the end, Toho avoided killing him. This allowed Toho to continue using the second Godzilla for the rest of the Showa series. It appeared in 13 more movies from 1962 to 1975. The explanation that the Oxygen Destroyer created two different Godzillas was also used in the Millennium series, which started with Godzilla 2000.

Godzilla could have relatives on the MonsterVerse

The idea that there is more than one Godzilla is not exclusive to the Toho movies. It was incorporated into MonsterVerse in 2014 Godzilla when Monarch found a skeleton of a much older member of the Godzilla species. The credits included a detailed image of the skeleton, which was labeled "Adam."Adam's discovery in the film implied that he was killed by the M.U.T.O.s, as it was revealed that they laid eggs on his body. His story expanded into the Godzilla: replica comic, who renamed it "Dagon"and showed him dying in battle with a creature named MUTO Prime. This Dagon could have been one of Godzilla's ancestors, and the reason why Godzilla treats MUTO as enemies. Dagon's existence means Godzilla not unique to MonsterVerse, there could be another Godzilla out there somewhere, living in secret.

Related: How Godzilla vs. Kong Can Bring Mothra, Rodan, And Ghidorah Back

Godzilla 3 could present a new Godzilla

Godzilla vs. Kong it is confirmed that it has a definitive winner, and although Godzilla enters the film As a great favorite, it is possible that Kong can kill Godzilla. In neutral terms, Kong was at a disadvantage in his first fight in King Kong vs. Godzilla (due in part to Godzilla's atomic breathing), but a toy leak has revealed that Kong has an ax, which could give him an advantage.

There are also other threats to Godzilla in the new movie that have nothing to do with Kong. Even if Godzilla vs. KongThe highlight will be the conflict between the two titular Titans, the movie may feature multiple villains, and even if Godzilla survives the fight with Kong, he could die in the conflict with Mechagodzilla. His robotic counterpart has always been one of Godzilla's most formidable adversaries, and there have been cases where Mechagodzilla has posed an even greater challenge than Ghidorah. Godzilla may not be able to survive through tough battles with Kong and Mechagodzilla

If any great tragedy happened to the King of the Monsters in Godzilla vs. KongThis would be the perfect opportunity for MonsterVerse to bring Godzilla's relative. The setup for such a reveal is already there, and could be teased or shown in a post-credits scene. The current Godzilla was awakened by atomic bombs in World War II, but this new Godzilla could have been sleeping even deeper in the ocean and not bothered. Events in Godzilla vs. Kong, like Monarch's expedition to Hollow Earth, could wake him up from his sleep just in time to Godzilla 3, which could feature a relative of Godzilla seeking revenge for what happens to Godzilla in this year's Monsterverse release.

More: every time Mothra has died in Godzilla movies

90 Day Fiancé: Stephanie was faking bisexuality for Instagram fame?