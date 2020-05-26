How Harrison Ford improvised one of the most iconic lines from Star Wars

Star Wars it is full of memorable lines, from classics like "May the Force be with you" to "I don't like the sand". It's harsh, harsh and irritating and it goes everywhere. "Harrison Ford's Han Solo gets many of these killer lines, but one of his best comes right before he's about to be frozen in carbonite at the end of The Empire Strikes Back. Princess Leia finally confesses her feelings and says, "I love you!", Han Solo looks into her eyes and says "I know."

It's a murderous response, with Ford's charismatic delivery making what could be a callous comment extremely poignant. There have been many stories about how this line came about over the years, but Empire recently released a feature on the film's 40th anniversary that clarifies exactly what happened on set.

We already knew that Solo's answer in George Lucas's script was a simple "I love you too." But now we know that director Irwin Kershner considered it "too cheesy" for a rogue character like Solo. With the line written on the can, Kershner did a lot of shots with Ford's improvisation lines. But after several tries, they were getting nowhere (and it was now lunchtime). Ford announced, "Let's do it one more time and that's it." and went on to deliver the answer that came to the movie.

Click to enlarge

Lucas apparently was "horrified" when he saw this take, arguing that Han Solo would never respond like this. But when the scene was shown to a test audience, they loved it, so he was convinced to keep the line.

And this is how the magic of cinema is made. The rest of the article contains some other clear ideas about filming The Empire Strikes Back, which sounds like a much more tense issue than Star Wars It was only a few years earlier.