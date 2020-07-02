How He Paved the Way for Online Payment Solutions in Acquisition International? – Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet Explains!

The CEO, Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet, is a global leading provider of online payment solutions, along with multi-currency merchant services. The CEO also deals with Allied Wallet and got it recognized as a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. The CEO was recently featured in an issue of Acquisition International.

Allied Wallet was also awarded as Customized Payment Solutions Provider of the year. Acquisition International takes pride in identifying and honoring the most successful companies in the world. The company is also known for being rewarded with success and achievement. Each month they release their own publication that holds the detail of the latest news in business and corporate finance.

The issue featured an exclusive interview that the Acquisition International took with CEO Ahmad Khawaja in an article which was entitled as the, “Leading the Way in Online Payment Processing.” He also thought of paving a way for the online payment solutions, such as assuring the growth of the company and making sure that it ranks at the top of the list of companies in the digital payments; industry.

Dr Ahmad Khawaja: Messiah of e-commerce

The CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja, is also regarded as the ‘messiah of e-commerce’ as Acquisition International refers to him. He has built his business from the ground up, and the man is known for specializing in security and global payment processing. He is known among more than 100 million users all over the world. Ahmad Khawaja said that growing his business wasn’t easy. The CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja certainly met his fair share of adversity in this journey of the e-commerce industry. Ahmad Khawaja said that we usually tend to work harder on rejection, and that is when we should know the value of not giving up. We should acknowledge the fact that hope is all around us, and thus, we should focus on believing ourselves and constantly work upon turning our dreams into reality. Ahmad Khawaja had an experience of overcoming all the obstacles that came in front of him in the course of his journey. He succeeded in winning over all the hurdles and serving across 190 nations over the globe.

Allied Wallet: state-of-the-art fraud protection and security

Allied Wallet comes with an industry-low fraud rate of 0.02%. It protects the business owners with state-of-the-art fraud protection and security. Ahmad Khawaja said that having a working experience in the retail sector, he got to know that it is essential to ensure the safety of transactions as that is what takes a business forward. Dr Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet have certainly influenced a lot of people and they have also stood at the forefront of the billion-dollar world of online credit card transactions so as to offer secure and efficient technology and services. CEO Ahmad Khawaja further said that they master in global processing and he takes pride in being able to change the future of transactions.