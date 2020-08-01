How Horses Shaped New York, and Now Amazingly Thrive

In the 2019 production of "Aida" at the Metropolitan Opera, one of the equine stars was relieved behind the scenes every night as soon as she heard Verdi's opening note. The horse handler, always ready with a bucket to catch the flood, never lost his signal.

"He's excited for his grand entry," he told the author of a new book. "Wouldn't you be?"

Large animals may seem to have no place amid the crowds and hustle of the Big Apple, but "Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal" (Simon & Schuster), released Tuesday, Check out the amazing ways horses have existed, and continue to exist, in New York City.

"This whining, noisy, completely modern metropolis was built by and for horses," writes author Sarah Maslin Nir, who grew up in Manhattan and started riding at age 2.

"Nineteenth-century New York, the rough land on which Victorian-era urban architects laid out the rectilinear grid plan, was a haven for horses."

At the end of the 19th century, some 62,000 horses lived in the five districts, and some estimate that as many as 200,000 worked in the city. Today, a few hundred equines call the Big Apple home. But "the city still echoes with horses," writes Maslin Nir, and not just the animals that controversially control carriages around Central Park.

Tucked away in the corners of this modern city are marble fountains with thirsty horse feeders hidden at their base. An obelisk in Harlem is surrounded by a tureen from which the horses once drank, ”he writes. “When the Brooklyn Bridge was opened in 1883, the toll was one penny per horse for the crossing … The width of the taxi-filled streets of my city corresponds to the width of two horses next to it; after all, horses were yellow taxis when my city was new. "

For decades, the annual Viennese opera ball at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Midtown featured live horses that were transported to the third floor in a freight elevator that let them out into a preparatory kitchen, where the animals had to pass between racks of pots and frying pans to reach your "dressing room". There, they were fitted with rubber booties, so as not to scratch the floors in the ballroom. Then it was show time. At a dance Maslin Nir attended in 2011, a couple pulled a carriage with a dancer around the room, under the chandeliers, while debutants and guests nibbled on Beef Wellington.

Such elaborate horse shows demonstrate New Yorkers' ingenuity, says Maslin Nir. "I don't think they understand the word no," he writes. "(Even) when it comes to horses." (The last ball made with horses at the Waldorf Astoria was in 2017.)

But majestic creatures are not only found in elaborate events. For decades, the Claremont Riding Academy on West 89th Street housed dozens of horses on four floors, with the animals roaming a series of ramps to reach the outside world where city kids could take them jogging around nearby Central Park. . When it closed in 2007, it was the last public stable in Manhattan to close.

Meanwhile, at Randall’s Island Park, the NYC Riding Academy continues to operate. On a bike ride years ago, Maslin Nir was surprised when he first arrived at the quiet stable on the outskirts of Harlem.

"Against a backdrop of skyscrapers," he writes, "the horses were in an environment that seemed impossible." She ended up befriending George and Ann Blair, the black couple who own the facilities and work to educate people about the place of African American cowboys in history: in the late 1800s, one in four cowboys on the border was black. While the equestrian world is often seen as elitist, Maslin Nir quickly realizes that it is quite diverse and the horses themselves are democratic creatures.

In fact, he argues, we can all benefit from being around them.

"Whether they're teaching riding lessons to disabled children or crossing the stage at the Metropolitan Opera, horses are objects of astonishment, in a way that a dog or cat is not," she says. "Horses stir the soul".