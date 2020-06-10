How Idaho's search for missing children went from parents in Hawaii to the discovery of human remains

Every turn in the search for the missing 7-year-old boy and his 17-year-old sister has been sharp and unexpected when loved ones pleaded with their missing mother and husband to take them home safe and sound.

With her mother, Lori Vallow, now in custody on charges including two felony crimes of desertion and child support and her husband Chad Daybell in court on Wednesday, what happened to Joshua and his sister could soon be cleared up.

In late November, family members asked police in Rexburg, Idaho to check Joshua's well-being because they had not spoken to him recently.

But the police did not find him at the house when they arrived.

They saw Vallow and Daybell, who authorities said told them that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. When the police returned the next day to carry out a search warrant, Vallow and Daybell were gone.

Suspicions grew when authorities learned that none of the children had been seen since September. Tylee was last seen on September 8, when she visited Yellowstone National Park with Joshua, Vallow and their uncle Alex Cox.

Joshua was last seen on September 23, the last time he attended Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg before his mother told the school that he would be home schooled, according to a court affidavit.

Questions arose: Where were the children? How had they been so long without anyone knowing about them? Why would her mother go and where had she gone?

While police were searching for the couple for answers to those questions in December, an attorney made a statement on their behalf, according to the East Idaho News, saying that he was in contact with them and that they wanted to refute any allegation against him.

But he also said he did not know where they were.

Deaths around the disappearances

Although the police were unable to obtain answers from their mother, details of the events related to the disappearance of the children quickly began to emerge, prompting further questions.

Shortly before Tylee, Joshua and his mother moved from Arizona to Idaho, Vallow's estranged husband was shot dead during a fight with his brother, who was not charged and died in December, reported KIFI / KIDK, a CNN affiliate.

Daybell was also married before. His ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died on October 19. A few weeks later, he and Vallow were married.

Authorities initially believed that Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but Rexburg police later said her death was suspicious and she exhumed her body.

After Vallow and Daybell were married, some witnesses were told that Tylee had died a year before her father and others that Vallow had no young children, police said.

"We have taken all steps available to us, including executing multiple search warrants, interviewing multiple sources, and exhausting all leads we have found," Rexburg police said in a December statement. "We firmly believe that the lives of Joshua and Tylee are in danger."

& # 39; She thinks he is a resurrected being & # 39;

People close to the couple said that before the deaths and disappearances, they had been involved in strong religious ideologies.

Arizona police released body camera footage from January 2019 of Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, saying he was unable to contact the children.

She said her marriage had deteriorated rapidly and that "she believes he is a resurrected being and a god."

"I don't know what he will do with them," Charles Vallow told officers that night, referring to Joshua and Tylee. "I don't know if he's going to run away with them; if he's going to hurt them."

Charles Vallow was killed in the fight about five months later.

Daybell connected to a religious website called "Preparing a People," which describes himself as a "series of conference events focused on self-reliance and personal grooming."

Michael and Nancy James, editors of the site, said they decided to extract content with Daybell or Vallow in light of the death of Tammy Daybell and the disappearance of the children.

Mother and husband found in Hawaii

The couple was found in January in Hawaii, where they had been since December 1 while authorities were searching for Vallow's children.

They were issued a search warrant, and the police gave Vallow a deadline to turn Joshua and Tylee over to authorities. But that deadline came and went without any sign from the two of them.

With the location of their mother and husband, the children's grandparents, brother and Daybell's brother pleaded with them: just give us the children.

"I will kneel down and beg," said Joshua's grandfather Larry Woodcock. "Just give me JJ."

Police did not immediately file charges against Vallow or Daybell, saying their goal was to find the children.

But in February Vallow was arrested, and in March she was extradited from Hawaii. His bond is still $ 1 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on July 9.

Daybell was taken to jail on Tuesday, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said at a press conference, according to the video provided by CNN affiliate KIFI / KIDK.

Hagen did not say what charges he could face, but he did say that human remains were found on his Idaho property. Those remains have yet to be identified, he said.