How Idaho's search for missing children went from parents in Hawaii to the discovery of human remains

Every turn in the search for the missing 7-year-old boy and his 17-year-old sister has been sharp and unexpected when loved ones pleaded with their missing mother and husband to take them home safe and sound.
In late November, family members asked police in Rexburg, Idaho to check Joshua's well-being because they had not spoken to him recently.
But the police did not find him at the house when they arrived.
They saw Vallow and Daybell, who authorities said told them that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. When the police returned the next day to carry out a search warrant, Vallow and Daybell were gone.
Suspicions grew when authorities learned that none of the children had been seen since September. Tylee was last seen on September 8, when she visited Yellowstone National Park with Joshua, Vallow and their uncle Alex Cox.
Joshua was last seen on September 23, the last time he attended Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg before his mother told the school that he would be home schooled, according to a court affidavit.
Questions arose: Where were the children? How had they been so long without anyone knowing about them? Why would her mother go and where had she gone?
But he also said he did not know where they were.
Deaths around the disappearances
Although the police were unable to obtain answers from their mother, details of the events related to the disappearance of the children quickly began to emerge, prompting further questions.
Daybell was also married before. His ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died on October 19. A few weeks later, he and Vallow were married.
Authorities initially believed that Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but Rexburg police later said her death was suspicious and she exhumed her body.
After Vallow and Daybell were married, some witnesses were told that Tylee had died a year before her father and others that Vallow had no young children, police said.
& # 39; She thinks he is a resurrected being & # 39;
People close to the couple said that before the deaths and disappearances, they had been involved in strong religious ideologies.
She said her marriage had deteriorated rapidly and that "she believes he is a resurrected being and a god."
"I don't know what he will do with them," Charles Vallow told officers that night, referring to Joshua and Tylee. "I don't know if he's going to run away with them; if he's going to hurt them."
Charles Vallow was killed in the fight about five months later.
Daybell connected to a religious website called "Preparing a People," which describes himself as a "series of conference events focused on self-reliance and personal grooming."
Mother and husband found in Hawaii
The couple was found in January in Hawaii, where they had been since December 1 while authorities were searching for Vallow's children.
"I will kneel down and beg," said Joshua's grandfather Larry Woodcock. "Just give me JJ."
Police did not immediately file charges against Vallow or Daybell, saying their goal was to find the children.
But in February Vallow was arrested, and in March she was extradited from Hawaii. His bond is still $ 1 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on July 9.
Hagen did not say what charges he could face, but he did say that human remains were found on his Idaho property. Those remains have yet to be identified, he said.
CNN's Steve Almasy, Konstantin Toropin, Jamiel Lynch, Hollie SIlverman, Amir Vera, Darran Simon and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.