How Jane's death was strongly predicted

The death of Jane Margolis from Krysten Ritter is one of the most shocking moments in Breaking Bad. But the tracks were all there in front of us.

Jane's death in Breaking Bad It's one of the most devastating moments in Walter White's history, but perhaps viewers should have seen it coming. First introduced in Breaking BadIn the second season, Jesse moves into Jane's duplex once her methamphetamine career with Walt begins to take off, and the duo quickly switches from neighbors to friends and lovers. As a recovering addict, Jane is a stable presence for Jesse to FirstBut it doesn't take long before their shared passion for drugs takes root and the couple begins a joint descent into old habits. Walt acknowledges this and tries to keep his kitchen partner focused, even to no avail.

In a shocking scene, Breaking Bad Season 2's "Phoenix" sees Jane start choking on her own vomit after taking drugs and falling asleep. Jesse looks drenched himself, but Walter White fortuitously decides to visit the apartment. Except that Walt doesn't act deliberately, allowing Jane to drown because he believes she is a negative influence on Jesse … and therefore a threat to his meth operation. Jane's death is possibly Walt's truly cruel first act in Breaking Bad And it leaves the audience in shock, but like many other things on the show, the scene is clearly heralded in Krysten Ritter's acting and dialogue.

In "Over", there is a scene in which Jesse is preparing Jane's breakfast and the character of Ritter wanders sleepily towards the kitchen. When Jesse says "you weren't supposed to wake up, "Jane responds sarcastically"ever … or?"This teases how Jane will die in her sleep and Jesse will wake up to find her. In another scene, Jesse takes a drug trip on his own with Jane watching over him and while lying down, Jane supports him, reminding Jesse to sleep on his side and not on your back. This is because someone is less likely to drown if they vomit while sleeping on their side. While this scene is quite open in its meaning, Walt does something similar with his newborn baby in the same episode. Since this is A standard practice for babies with no syringe in sight is a much more subtle clue. The title of the episode in which Jane dies, "Phoenix," is also important. The mythical bird is famous for dying and then being reborn from the Ashes, and this symbolizes Walt's control over life and death in the episode, with the birth of Holly and the death of Jane, Walter White gives life, and he takes it away.

As if to acknowledge the fact that Jane's death was announced well in advance, the allusions keep coming even after the Ritter character is gone. In "ABQ," viewers view Jane's room, which contains a mural of a sleeping woman wrapped in blue swirls and a black stain. This image could be taken to represent the drugs that have just claimed Jane's life, with the black stain visually similar to the one we see Jesse take her syringe from and blue swirls perhaps denoting methamphetamine from the blue sky. Advancing to season 3, "Abiquiu" presents a flashback where Jane says: "I think I threw up a little in my mouth"after Jesse compliments him. Now Vince Gilligan is just rubbing salt on the wound.

Such a long omen goes largely unnoticed at first glance. Jane's comment about never waking up can be attributed to her dry, dark humor, and the line warning Jesse to sleep next to her is clouded by Jane's understanding that Jesse is a very wealthy man, so he slide stealthily. The tracks give something for repeat viewers to enjoy, but they also gradually unfold towards Jane's shocking death, if only on a subconscious level. Instead of the death scene coming out of nowhere, the pieces are placed on the board largely without the viewer noticing. As an example of this, seeing Walt put a blanket under his newborn son unconsciously informs Breaking Bad Spectators that he knows the medical science behind suffocation while sleeping. So when Walt is watching Jane die later, the public knows he is acting with full knowledge of the consequences, and the scene hits harder as a result.

