How Joker and Harley’s Relationship Was Changed By Reshoots

Suicide Squad went through reshoots that ended up changing the story, including the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker. That is how.

Suicide Squad He went through many reshoots after Warner decided he needed to change his tone along with some details from the story, profoundly affecting the final product. As a result, many elements had to be cut from the film, completely changing the vision director David Ayer had for her, and one of the most important changes during the reshoots was the relationship between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Joker. (Jared Leto) . Suicide Squad It is part of the DC Extended Universe, which started in 2013 with Iron Man and was followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016

The big screen battle between DC's greatest heroes was not the success the studio expected, and the film was criticized for its story, pace, and tone, as it turned out to be too grim. The reception of Batman v Superman ended up affecting Suicide Squad, as Warner ordered to re-record to make it more cheerful and comical after Batman v SupermanThe tone was not well received. Because of that, the performance of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc, Slipknot, The Devil, and a new Joker ended up being very different from what the director had planned.

Suicide Squad Follow the aforementioned group of villains as they are recruited by Amanda Waller to execute dangerous black ops missions in exchange for reduced sentences. Sadly, Suicide Squad It wasn't a success either, and it was very different from what the trailers showed. Among the elements that changed dramatically during the reshoots is the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker, and if it had stayed as originally planned yesterday, it would have affected Harley's future adventures, as well as the Joker's chances at the DCEU. This is how their relationship changed in reshoots.

The wild card role was drastically reduced

One of the biggest complaints from the audience about Suicide Squad was the Joker's lack of screen time. Given the importance of the character in the DC universe and Harley's appearance in the film, the Joker was sold as the main character, and fans were excited to see what Leto was going to bring. The Joker ended up having very little time in front of the screen, not allowing the audience to become familiar with this new version and making him look like a heavily tattooed mob boss with no clear motivations or role in the story other than "saving" Harley. . It was later revealed that many of the Joker scenes were left out of the film, affecting the character's portrayal.

Both Yesterday and Leto have talked a lot about how the final cut of Suicide Squad got rid of most of the Joker scenes, which obviously didn't please Leto at all. Among the important scenes that were cut was one that would have established a secondary plot involving the Joker and the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), where they formed an alliance. Although that would have been a subplot too much, it would have given more clarity to the role of the Joker in the story, and would have also given viewers a deeper look at his relationship with Harley, since the deal with Enchantress was about the Joker taking Harley home and being the "King of Gotham", but Harley refused to betray his friends. Yesterday he regretted not having made the Joker the main villain and has been very clear about how no one has seen Leto's Joker because he was "torn from the movie"Yesterday also shared that Leto was mistreated throughout Suicide Squad experience, though it's unclear whether he's referring to behind-the-scenes issues or how critics have been dealing with him since the movie came out.

Joker was originally much more abusive to Harley

Cutting most of the Joker scenes ended up affecting his on-screen relationship with Harley Quinn, who was nothing like the one in the comics. The Joker and Harley are known for their very toxic relationship, which is by no means admirable, but in Suicide Squad All the abuse was tempered, and her "love" ended up being perceived as a tragedy rather than the really troubled relationship that it is. An uncut image of the helicopter scene showed not only how much that particular scene was cut, but also that the Joker was originally very abusive towards Harley. The photo shows the Joker scolding Harley, moving his finger close to her sad and worried face, and holding her with the other hand. This is a clear sign of abuse, not only physical but also emotional, and a very different image than what the scene ended up showing: Harley meeting with the Joker, sharing a kiss and a hug.

Suicide Squad originally caused Harley to leave the Joker in the end

Given how toxic and abusive her relationship with the Joker was, the original plan was for Harley to leave the Joker at the end of Suicide Squad. Yesterday you said that Harley's bow in the movie was "gutted" and that it was "his movie in many waysAmong the many things about his story that were left out of the final cut of the film was a love triangle involving Deadshot. Although the two Task Force X members got together during their mission, nothing happened between them, but in the Yesterday's original script, Harley hooked up with him.Yesterday also mentioned that his original idea was for Harley to leave the Joker, and everything points to possibly leaving him for Deadshot.

Harley's emancipation, then, would have happened much earlier Birds of prey, although it is obviously not known how good or bad the Harley / Deadshot relationship would have turned out, but it definitely would not have been as harmful as the one it had with the Joker. This of course would have changed all the postsSuicide Squad plans for Harley. Her second big screen appearance was in Cathy Yan Birds of prey, who went on to life after Harley's breakup, from the grieving process (which only highlights how toxic her relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime really was) to meeting again and teaming up with the Birds.

Leaving the Deadshot / Harley relationship out of Suicide Squad it turned out well for Harley as they gave him a proper story and development in Birds of preyAlthough the same cannot be said of the Joker. Chances are, Leto's time at the DCEU is over, as Warner is moving forward with projects that don't include him and has been doing his best to part with him. Changes in the relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn than the Suicide Squad the shots brought benefited one and affected the other, and it remains to be seen if Yesterday's cut will ever be released.

