How journalists become objects of hate (opinion)





In today's America, that apparently makes you a threat. The past two weeks have been marked not only by a historic wave of protests against police brutality and racism in American society, following the horrific murder of George Floyd, but also by an unprecedented level of hostility to the press. the US Press Freedom Tracker USA (Managed by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and advised by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Columbia University Knight First Amendment Institute, Reporters Without Borders, and others) has recorded more than 380 incidents since May 26: at least 56 arrests, 78 physical attacks (50 of them by police officers), 49 cases of tear gas and 89 journalists injured by rubber bullets and shells. Protesters have also attacked journalists (a Fox News journalist was attacked and chased by a demonstration outside the White House), but the police account for most of the assault.

For some journalists, this reaction has been a wake-up call. Los Angeles Times photographer Carolyn Cole reported from areas of international conflict, but her damaged cornea came from Minneapolis, when police sprayed her left eye while covering a protest there. (Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo has since apologized to reporters.) "I did not expect to be attacked directly," he told the New York Times, speaking for many.

That's not surprising: doing journalists as a group Becoming public enemies is a phenomenon more typical of authoritarian societies than democracies. As a political system, authoritarianism revolves around the destruction of democratic norms of transparency and accountability, and the suppression or manipulation of information that does not support the leader's egotistical vision of reality. The free press is always a front-line victim.

Journalistic neutrality is not a concept that authoritarian states recognize. As in Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey, you are with the leader, singing his praises or seen as a political enemy, accused of organizing "witch hunts" against him. Hundreds of Turkish journalists were arrested in the crackdown that followed the July 2016 coup attempt against the Turkish president. As of May 8, according to the Stockholm Freedom Center, 88 are still in prison, another 77 await trial, and 167 more are either free or in exile, forced to flee their homeland as if they were criminals, who they are in Erdogan. eyes

Trump openly admires Erdogan and other autocrats, and we know that jailing journalists he considers critical of him has always been on his mind. In 2017, the new president asked then-FBI Director James Comey if it would be possible. Governing in a democracy that still works, Trump lacks control over the national media landscape enjoyed by his non-liberal peers. So he has worked for years to cultivate public hatred for journalists, making it a feature of his time in office. We often hear that Trump is incompetent or lazy, but not on this issue. He has worked with great tenacity and consistency to transform the way journalists are viewed. Of course, hostility to the media is nothing new. The right-wing media universe had long denounced the mainstream media, other than Fox News, as biased and worthy of our contempt. However, most Americans lacked the animosity that many have toward other groups that Trump has targeted (such as Muslims, migrants, and people of color). Trump had to raise the ante to make journalists an object of hatred. He began as a candidate making demonization of the press an integral part of his demonstrations. Teasing and booing the redacted reporters became normal behavior for his followers before and after his election, and it was not difficult to spot men or women wearing T-shirts advocating lynching the press. Soon, seeing the media as deserving of punishment became part of the pro-Trump worldview. Once the protests began and attacks on the press began, the President turned to this story of demonization of the press. In a May 31 tweet, he blamed journalists for the social unrest, reuniting them with Antifa activists he has branded as terrorists. "The Lamestream media is doing anything in their power to foster hatred and anarchy." Trump wrote , calling journalists "truly bad people with a sick schedule." Such words hardly encourage the decrease in violence against the media. How does this connect with police officers beating up journalists on the streets? As a 2015 FBI report discovered, police officers across the country figure in that extremist universe. He documented the "active links" between current and former law enforcement officials with white supremacists and other undemocratic forces that embrace violence as a tool to bring about political change and deal with those who consider themselves enemies. We know that Trump has exacerbated far-right extremism of all kinds since 2015, retweeted neo-Nazi memes, supported invasions by armed militias from state capitals, and hired extremists like immigration adviser Stephen Miller to signal his support for those they embrace. to racist supremacy and white ideologies We can never discount the power to feel legitimized by the President of the United States. In this case, it fuels the use of force against journalists, who are denied the right to do their job without risking physical harm. What we are seeing now on the streets, with as many journalists assaulted and even placed under arrest to make the public visible as the criminals Trump suggests they are, is the result of five years of exposure to a highly effective propaganda campaign. It has been a systemic effort to turn an entire category of Americans into an "enemy of the people," a term rooted in the authoritarian history that the Trump administration has used to its advantage. Americans today who support the journalists' beating and Trump's crusades against the press might reflect on this: The authoritarians may start by demonizing one group, for example, migrants or African-Americans, but inevitably spread to others. Those who applaud today when they see the journalists being handcuffed do not realize that one day they could be the next.





