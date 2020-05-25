How Justice League Snyder's Court Ends

Warning: possible SPOILERS for Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice.

Zack Snyder League of Justice It will officially hit HBO Max in 2021, but many details about the Snyder Cut finale have already been released online in recent years. When DC Extended Universe started in 2013 with Snyder & # 39; s Iron Man, was the beginning of Warner Bros. 'own DC cinematic universe that would accumulate for iconic heroes uniting onscreen in the 2017 set. Following the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicethings were drastically altering behind the scenes in a way that would profoundly affect League of Justice. After a tragic family loss, Snyder walked away from the movie when Joss Whedon stepped in to wrap it up.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The hiring of the Whedon studio became League of Justice falling apart, as Snyder's vision was drastically altered to accommodate Warner Bros. 'desire for a more lighthearted and traditionally fun superhero movie (such as the massive Marvel Studios hit of Whedon, The Avengers) After a box office disappointment and a negative response from critics, a move to get the original League of Justice The movie started in the form of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. After almost years of fan campaigns, Snyder's original version of the DC image will arrive next year on HBO Max.

RELATED: Why Justice League's Snyder Cut Debuts Streaming, Not Theaters

Since Whedon's cut of League of Justice Leaving things open, with the superhero team now established, Snyder's first story would have ended a little differently. Thanks to concept art, fragments of leaked images, and Snyder's mocking cryptic comments about Vero, fans have been able to test how Snyder League of Justice It would be over. While the wait time to see everything finished will be at least a year, this is what is known about the end of Snyder Cut, compared to the 2017 version that was released in theaters.

Building Darkseid for Justice League 2





What was supposed to be a major part of the film was limited to a single name drop in 2017. League of Justice Cut: The iconic DC Comics villain Darkseid. Steppenwolf, his uncle, instead served as the main bad guy, but originally Darkseid was going to serve as the master pulling the strings. The early days of Darkseid would also have been established through the History Lesson segment, where fans would see Uxas (Darkseid's birth name) invading Earth the first time.

Although Steppenwolf had continued to play a massive role in League of Justice Before being defeated by the heroes, his original departure was much more brutal compared to what was seen in 2017. Not only would he have been impaled by Aquaman's trident, Wonder Woman would also have ended up beheading him. After his head was cut off, an expansion tube would have connected Darkseid and Justice League to each other, with Steppenwolf's head rolling through the tube that opened to his nephew's feet in Apokolips.

RELATED: Justice League: How Zack Snyder's Darkseid Was Different From Thanos

This would have established Darkseid's most important role as an antagonist to what was planned. Justice League 2 that was put on hold. Seeing his uncle defeated, let alone rolling his head to his feet, would have given Darkseid the fuel it needs to fuel his anger and hatred for the Justice League in the sequel.

The Green Lantern surprise cameo





One of the first teases in the marketing of League of Justice It was the motto "Unite the Seven", which hinted that a seventh member would become part of the team. With Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman already up for grabs, the seventh slot was saved for Green Lantern. But since Whedon's cut never saw the Emerald Knight appear once, the mention of seven heroes marks another major cut from the end of the film.

Despite the fact that Hal Jordan is the Green Lantern who joins the team in tradition, Hal was nowhere to be seen in the live-action feature. While the post-credit scenes in Whedon's cut from League of Justice It was about poking fun at the Injustice League and showing off the Flash and Superman race to see who is the fastest, the Snyder Cut was going to feature two green lanterns in a fun cameo. According to a visual effects artist in 2017, members of the Green Lantern Corps Kilowog and Tomar-Re were due to appear in one of the post-credit scenes. Their cameo would have made them visit Bruce at his lake house. Since it was scrapped even before Snyder left, it's hard to say why they would be turning to Bruce. It likely has something to do with Darkseid, and it's another concept that may be included in the HBO Max release.

RELATED: Everyone Was Wrong About Justice League's Snyder Cut

How the Knightmare timeline would establish Justice League 2





Another key scene from League of Justice that would presage Darkseid's most important role in Justice League 2 It was to be Cyborg's vision during Clark's resurrection. While trying to rescue Clark from death, Victor would have seen another important moment in Knightmare's reality, which was one of the biggest taunts Snyder created. Batman v Superman. Loan of items Injustice: Gods among us, this timeline was meant to develop to the fullest in all of Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice Films.

That's where Darkseid would have played an even bigger role, after his brief encounter with the team in the first movie. Justice League 2 it was positioning itself as the darkest chapter in the director's trilogy. In DC, one of Darkseid's most powerful weapons is the Anti-Life Equation, the unlimited formula that can control the minds of any living being in the universe. While it's literally a mathematical equation in the comics, it's unclear how Snyder would have adapted it to the DCEU as part of the sequels. However, since Snyder essentially hinted to fans that "Do the math" When Vero was asked if he was mocking the Anti-Life Equation, it seems very safe to say that he would stay close to the source material.

Viewers can recall how Flash told Bruce in Batman v Superman that Lois Lane was the key to the bleak future she had come from before disappearing back into Speed ​​Force. What would establish the Knightmare timeline was for Darkseid to kill Lois when he launched into the Batcave. This event is what creates the ruthless Superman that Bruce saw in his dreams, as Lois's death causes Clark to succumb to Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation as they take over the planet together.

The original fate of the Silas stone





One of Cyborg's great stories in the first League of Justice The movie was her intricate relationship with her father, Silas, who helped revive her son through a Mother Box and made Victor the cybersecurity-based tech hero who joins the Justice League. Whedon's version of the film saw Silas at the end along with his son, and they both worked to improve their relationship. His final scene sees Cyborg evolving his appearance to take a closer look at his design in the comics.

Silas was supposed to die in the original version of League of JusticeWhich is one of the things that Snyder has revealed on his Vero page. Almost a year ago, the director shared a powerful image in which a devastated Victor is forced to watch his father die in an explosion, likely caused by the Mother Box. Even though this was one of the darkest moments in the film originally, Silas's fate is completely different in the theatrical cut.

With the Snyder Cut now finally on its way to getting its overdue release, many questions and mysteries will be solved. Given how much Snyder has already revealed, it will be intriguing to see what else he had planned for fans of the movie. Despite having shared a lot on his Vero page, it's probably not even half of the things Snyder intended to do with his League of Justice court have yet been filed.

NEXT: What About Justice League Part 2?





The Dark Knight Rises: Why Nolan Didn't Use The Riddler (Despite WB's Wishes)