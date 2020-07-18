How Justin Trudeau's latest ethics scandal could spell the end of his career (opinion)

Then, about three years later, it was discovered that the Trudeau government had pressured then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to prevent SNC Lavalin, one of Canada's largest engineering companies, from being prosecuted for bribing Libyan officials in return lucrative government contracts between 2001 and 2011

After the Canadian ethics commissioner said that Trudeau had violated federal conflict of interest rules, he said, "I take responsibility for everything that happened in my office." He added: "We recognize that this should not have happened," but said that his government was acting in the interest of the national economy.

Now the charismatic G7 leader has a different problem on his hands. Not only does he threaten to deal a fatal blow to Trudeau's once impenetrable brand, but he also casts unwelcome scrutiny on his immediate family and an international monster of charity with ties to Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and several other celebrities and well-known leaders. .

The latest muddle is related to the government contract awarded to WE Charity to run a $ 660 million program for students unable to find summer jobs due to Covid-19.

Despite the fact that the charity paid Trudeau's family members for public speaking, Trudeau never considered withdrawing from the cabinet's decision on the contract. The federal ethics commissioner will also investigate Finance Minister Bill Morneau's involvement in the decision, as his daughter currently works for the charity. Since the revelations, Trudeau and his finance minister have publicly apologized for not pulling out of the cabinet talks on WE. On Thursday, Bardish Chagger, the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth, revealed that WE could have received a maximum of approximately $ 32 million for his role in administering the program.

This controversy comes just as Trudeau, thanks to a clever response to the Covid-19 epidemic that prioritized science over politics, began to regain political capital that could regain its majority if an election were called.

Pollster Shachi Kurl told me that Trudeau's handling of the pandemic explains an increase of about 20 points in his approval ratings, but "it has not brought it back to its original glory."

"It only took the worst pandemic to hit Canada to help restore its brand," he said.

His latest apparent ruling at trial means that Trudeau may add one more ethical violation to the two he has already earned from the Bermuda trip and the SNC Lavalin scandal.

It's not me but us

Trudeau has claimed that it was the public service that recommended WE as the only charity in Canada capable of managing the multi-million dollar contract to give students voluntary summer placements.

As the controversy deepens, the federal contract with WE was canceled in a "mutually agreed" decision, and it is unclear when the federal bureaucrats now in charge of the program will be in a position to disburse the grant money to students.

But the ugly fact remains that a charity that paid more than $ 200,000 to immediate members of the Trudeau family appears to have benefited from intimate connections with the prime minister. (Prominent figures in Trudeau's inner circle have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the charity.) Initially, WE said that Margaret Trudeau "never received a fee" for appearing at her events.

On Wednesday, the National Post of Canada reported that the government gave WE $ 869,000 when Trudeau asked the charity to host a Canada Day 2017 weekend event that featured her mother, Margaret Trudeau. The newspaper reported that we paid him an average of $ 8,000 per appearance (we neither confirmed nor denied that he was paid for this specific event).

This week, the charity announced that it would launch a restructuring and organizing review after making "important decisions to refocus our mission."

Parliamentary committee probes began Thursday and will continue until next week. On Thursday, it was revealed that WE would earn more than double the amount the federal government initially said it would receive for administering the program, and the testimony raised questions about the extent of the charity's interactions with the government at the time. in which the program was announced. .

WE was founded by twin brothers Marc and Craig Kielburger, two "social entrepreneurs" who launched the charity to alleviate poverty internationally and create learning programs for children in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The two are listed as best-selling authors with 20 books among them, many of which focus on self-help and their charities.

Deja vu

This latest controversy surrounding Trudeau, the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, recalls other missteps and transgressions, such as wearing a dark face at a party in his youth and embarrassing the country during a state visit to India in February 2018. when the whole family exaggerated it. in traditional clothing. To make matters worse, a man convicted of attempted murder was invited to the Canadian High Commission, where he was photographed with Sophie Trudeau. (A liberal parliamentarian then took responsibility for inviting the man and apologized.)

And it further solidifies the perception that liberals, and especially Trudeau, are politicians like everyone else, out of touch with ordinary Canadians, especially as millions struggle to recover from Covid-19's economic coup. It threatens to undo the goodwill that Trudeau received from the solid measures taken in the crisis, such as early closings, the closure of the Canada-United States border, and effective public health communication, much of which was delivered by the Trudeau himself from a podium in front of a government guest house. All of this contributed to saving Canada from the staggering numbers of Covid-19 cases seen south of the border.

Are the days & # 39; sunny & # 39; over?

Trudeau took office in 2015 with a surprising majority declaring that he would be above all ethical reproach. In a widely cited victory speech, he promised Canadians an image of "positive change." And yet he quickly became the first prime minister to break the ethics statute.

The question is, after this third and ethical avoidable lapse, if their reputation for "sunny shapes" is tarnished forever. Former Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson, who ruled that Trudeau was guilty of violating ethical statues during the Aga Khan holiday: "You don't continue to do the same thing twice. There seems to be a blind spot or something like that." there."

Ottawa-based political consultant Yaroslav Baran told me: "To someone so self-conscious about appearances, Mr. Trudeau surely seems quite unaware of appearances."

There are also indications that the decline of Trudeau, who took office promising a more committed Canada on the world stage, is having a negative effect on Canada's international position. I attribute Canada's defeat in the race for a seat on the UN Security Council to other world leaders who discover that there is a disturbing gap between what Trudeau promises on issues such as climate change and peacekeeping commitments and what you are really willing to accomplish.

While it may be too early to write Trudeau's political obituary, the opposition Conservative Party is in the midst of a leadership race and neither candidate exudes star power, a weary liberal caucus, feeling that its leader has become a responsibility and fear the prospect of defeat in a future election, could put pressure on their leader to step aside, at least temporarily.

Hopefully, in his spare time for internal reflection, Trudeau will realize that when he is forced to say "sorry" too many times, people will have a hard time putting their trust in you on the next visit to the ballot box. .