How Knicks & # 39; World Wide Wes got his nickname from Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose loved assigning nicknames to her former teammates. But the ESPN analyst feels he hit a home run years ago when he assigned the Knicks' new executive, William Wesley, the nickname "World Wide Wes."

"It's my favorite nickname, I tagged someone and it was validated when Jay-Z and Drake used it in a song," in 2013 "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2," Rose told The Post. “I started calling him that and other people started calling him that and it became his nickname. He is a motor and agitator. "

Rose, who is from Michigan, ran into Wesley a lot because Detroit was one of Wesley's bases.

"Wes was on the ground during" The Malice at the Palace "trying to break it," Rose said.

Wesley never had an official title at the Creative Artists Agency, but he headed the training division of the Creative Artists Agency's basketball department under Leon Rose, who is now president of the Knicks. Before that, Wesley reportedly recruited players for the shoe companies.

So how did the nickname come up?

"I am sitting on a Delta flight and they have a plane for someone," Rose said. “[Wesley] comes strolling on the plane, not rushing, talking on the phone, holding food. I'm like, "It really is." I'm laughing and started calling it that. It is moving and shaking. He is "WWW" like on the Internet. "

Steve Stoute's recent addition as a brand consultant, along with Wesley, has the Knicks on the right track to change a battered image. Rose cited Stoute and Wesley being black as critics.

"There will be a culture and change in many industries as we continue to remove the onion in many settings and become aware of systemic racism in corporate America," said Rose. “Steve Stoute and World Wide Wes are in such a well-established category in the industry, culture and respected for their intellect and connecting people with greatness.

"And the cool move they made was keeping Scott Perry [as GM]. It was a quiet but smart move, a basketball move. But I think they will be able to attract talent and sell them by playing in New York City for the Knicks. … When you walk into that room, apart from James Dolan and Leon, four of the six will be black, and he's going to say something to free agents. "