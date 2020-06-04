How Kylie Jenner Feels About Drake Referring to Her as a ‘Side Piece’

In Drake and Future's unreleased song, Drake refers to Kylie Jenner as a "side piece." Kylie's reaction so far has been subdued and she says she doesn't mind.

The unreleased song was exposed in May when the song was playing on an Instagram Live video. The exact lyrics were "Yes, I am an enemy of society / Real **, Kylie Jenner is a minor piece / Yes, I have 20 motherfuckers. Kylie's reaction has been meek so far and she says no Drake and Kylie They've seen each other on occasion, making Kylie's answer even more interesting.

According to We weeklyDrake immediately responded to the leaked lead. The song was from the Drake / Future era. He claimed that the song was recorded several years ago and played on the live video by mistake. The Grammy winner also said that the song was discarded so many years ago and that he would hate to harm the friendships he has with others. Of course, the friendship Drake is referring to is with Kylie.

Drake and Kylie bonded in October 2019 after Kylie broke up with Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares a son, Stormi. At first, Kylie and Drake were supposed to be just friends, but it seems that their relationship is more romantic in nature. In fact, they were together at Drake's Halloween party and were seen as affectionate. Drake also showed up to Kendall Jenner's birthday party, which was a surprise. The two celebrities have occasionally seen each other because they live nearby and Kylie is technically single. Drake clearly has a thing for Kylie, and apparently always does, but his affair was deemed "nothing serious."

Drake and Kylie have been clearly flirtatious and romantic ever since Kylie broke up with Travis. As you can imagine, Kylie is probably hurt by the fact that Drake once thought of and referred to her as a replaceable side piece. No one wants to feel that way, especially when it comes to someone you might want to get involved with. It will be interesting to see what impact Drake's leaked song has on their budding relationship.

