How lavender became a symbol of LGBTQ resistance

Written by Christobel Hastings, CNN

Every year as summer approaches, Pride month comes in an explosion of color. Across the world, rainbow flags wave and revelers proudly turn their faces to the sky.

The multi-colored flag has united the LGBTQ community for over 40 years, and while it remains a universal symbol of pride, liberation did not always come in a vibrant technicolor.

In fact, lavender, a subtle shade that shifts between light pink purples and bluish-gray shades, has had, despite its whimsical nature, its own historical significance in representing resistance and power.

Creating a color trend.

Like many aspects of queer culture, it's not surprising that lavender's unique color symbolism often goes unnoticed, especially when it comes to society at large.

In Western culture began life as a color of desire, thanks to the lyrical genius of the poet Sappho from the 7th century BC. C., whose papyrus fragments spoke of their erotic predilections for younger women with "violet tiaras". Fast forward a few centuries, and in the 1920s, violets still brought together members of the lesbian community, gifting the delicate flowers as an expression of sapphic interest.

In an 1833 illustration in France, a woman is shown wearing a floral dress with purple velvet inserts. A man wears a formal suit with lavender accents. Credit: Editorial De Agostini / Getty Images

… allowed ordinary people to use this special color, "explained the cultural historian and author of" The Secret Life of Color "Kassia St Clair." In the mid-19th century it was a trendy color, and men combined lavender moleskin or deer skin pants with blue vests or claret-colored coats without anyone worrying. " It was not until the 19th century, with the accidental invention of a purple synthetic dye: that the color would become popular in fashion. "Synthetic dyesallowed ordinary people to use this special color, "explained the cultural historian and author of" The Secret Life of Color "Kassia St Clair." In the mid-19th century it was a trendy color, and men combined lavender moleskin or deer skin pants with blue vests or claret-colored coats without anyone worrying. "

However, towards the end of the 19th century, the public began to link lavender with homosexuality. Estheticism, a European artistic movement was founded, avoiding Victorian healing and the perceived ugliness of the industrial age, in favor of beauty, passion and "art for art's sake".

The newspapers denounced Aesthetes as effeminate, one of the movement's most prominent leaders, Oscar Wilde, who frequently recalled his "purple hours" spent with the boys for hire and caused a moral scandal with the homoerotic themes in "The Image of Dorian Gray. " "

The fight for visibility.

The 1930s ushered in a dark period when lavender was cruelly lexicalized. Gay men in the United States were teased for possessing a "pinch" or "streak" of lavender, thanks in large part to Abraham Lincoln's biographer Carl Sandburg, who described one of the president's earliest male friendships as containing a "lavender streak and soft spots". like violets in May. "

During the McCarthy era, there was state-sanctioned discrimination when President Eisenhower signed Executive Order 10450, which became part of a national witch hunt to purge gay men and women from the federal government. Nicknamed "The Lavender Scare" by historian David K. Johnson, the stifling climate of fear and suspicion subsequently led to about 5,000 federal agency employees losing their jobs due to their sexuality.

A group of women, one dressed as the Greek poet Sappho, gather at the National Mall before the Equal Rights Amendment March. Credit: Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

In 1969, color came to symbolize empowerment. Lavender sashes and bracelets were distributed to crowds of hundreds on a "gay power" march from Washington Square Park to the Stonewall Inn in New York to commemorate the Stonewall riots that had just happened a month earlier.

It was also the year that the president of the National Organization for Women, Betty Friedan, denounced the lesbian membership that she believed would threaten the feminist movement as a "threat of lavender." This time, there was a violent reaction. At the Second Congress to Unite Women of 1970, a group of radical activists wearing purple hand-dyed T-shirts with the words "Threat of Lavender" stormed the stage and started a conversation on the same topic Friedan had struggled to suppress. : lesbianism.

Lavender, however, cannot always be clearly defined in terms of pain or protest.

Throughout history, there are endless references to their subversive possibilities, allowing LGBTQ people to express the full range of their humanity. Take the late actor and writer Quentin Crisp, for example, whose lavender locks were a way to visually alter gender norms, until his 90th birthday, when he threw a party complete with "lavender napkins, plates, and cake icing." .

English writer and writer Quentin Crisp at the New York Gay Pride parade in June 1982. Credit: Barbara Alper / Getty Images

British filmmaker, artist and author Derek Jarman, meanwhile, nurtured the flower among the medicinal plants "pharmacopoeia" at Prospect Cottage, his boundless oasis in Dungeness, southern England. He also cited violet, mauve (mauve) and lavender among the "colors of Eden" missing from the rainbow of God in his work "Chroma: a color book." Then, of course, there's Gilbert Baker's rainbow flag, which he lovingly reworked in 2017 with a lavender stripe for " represent diversity in the Trump era. "

Bright color

These days, color is used with confidence, nonchalance, and something that feels like a challenge; a nod, perhaps, to the radical spirit of protest of the 1970s. "Most simplistically, fashion tends to be cyclical, so colors that have not been in public view for a while are often picked up and reinterpreted by designers, "said St Clair. "The interlude allows designers to revitalize them: they feel fresh again."

A model presents a Loewe creation during the Ready-to-Wear Spring / Summer 2020 collection fashion show in Paris on September 27, 2019. Credit: Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

Color, St Clair said, has been fueled by milestones achieved by the LGBTQ community in recent years, including movements in some countries to legalize same-sex marriage, and in the US. USA, Gay Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential race and last year's Met Gala theme from "Camp: Notes on Fashion". The "attacks on gay and transgender civil rights by the current administration," he added, have also increased attention to the community, encouraging them "to gather and explore and celebrate identifying symbols that have been important to them in the past. "

Maybe that's why we're seeing a resurgence of color on the spring-summer 2020 catwalks, in the form of Loewe's seventeenth-century lace dresses, Max Mara's soft pastel suit, tiered minidresses by Valentino. and a dress made entirely of chiffon flowers at Marc Jacobs. Or more explicitly celebrated by American general editor Vogue Hamish Bowles in his flamboyant Maison Margiela craft ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala. If there is a picture showing LGBTQ people that there is a joyous life out there, Bowles will surely wiggle his cape. fringed with a country touch.

Hamish Bowles attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York. Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images