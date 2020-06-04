How Loki Really Learned Magic In The MCU

How did Loki (Tom Hiddleston) learn from the MCU how to use magic in the first place? A deleted scene in Thor: The Dark World provides the answer.

How does Loki know the magic in MCU? Although not as talented as Doctor Strange, the adoptive son of Odin and God of Mischief is one of the most skilled sorcerers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if his experience in the magical arts is not genetic, then it had to come from somewhere. .

Since her first MCU appearance in 2011 Thor, magic has been Loki's best weapon. This is how he lives up to the title of "God of mischiefWith his magical abilities, Loki is able to create compelling illusions that can fool almost everyone. He can also change his appearance to whatever he wants, conjure mystical weapons out of thin air, move objects with his mind, and more. Loki's Mastery of these abilities has made him a formidable opponent for characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America (Chris Evans) in The Avengersand even Thor (Chris Hemsworth), even though the Thunder God physically surpasses him.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Marvel Wasted An Opportunity To Tell The Avengers That Coulson Is Alive

How did Loki become a magic expert? A deleted scene in Thor: The Dark World He confirms that it was his adoptive mother, Frigga (Rene Russo), who taught him this skill. Thor asked Frigga if he ever regretted having shared his magic with Loki. Frigga explained to Thor that since he and Odin "cast great shadows,"She felt it was important that Loki had a special talent of her own.

Frigga is the one who taught her magic is not surprising, considering that she has been shown to be a capable enchantress in her own right, and there do not appear to be any other users of Asgardian magic available. Asgard's most powerful sorceress, the sorceress, has yet to be introduced to the MCU. As for how Frigga herself knows magic, this was revealed in a later movie. In Avengers EndgameIt was briefly mentioned that she was raised by witches before she met Odin. That explains his own magical talents, and how he was able to cast spells in Thor: The Dark World. The knowledge she gained as a child was passed on to Loki, who ended up using it to pursue her own wicked goals.

How Loki knows about magic in the MCU is different than what happened in the comics. At Marvel Comics, Loki studied Asgardian magic independently, but obtained his most powerful spells (which are from the school of dark magic) from an outside source. In the late 1980s, it was revealed that in his childhood years, Loki visited a magician named Eldred, who recognized Loki's natural affinity for magic and taught him the dark arts. After learning what he needed to know about Eldred, Loki predictably betrayed his guardian, drained him of his magic to become stronger, and killed him. Thor: the dark world However, the explanation works for the MCU, because it makes sense for the characters. The relationship between Loki and Frigga was an integral part of the film and the development of Loki's character. Loki really cared about Frigga, and his death had a lot to do with his decision to become a better person.

More: Every Time Loki Cheated Death in the MCU (and How)

Star Wars should have changed its main theme after the original trilogy ended