Rise Of The Tomb Raider is the sequel to the 2013 reboot that continues Lara's adventures, and this is the time it takes to get past her campaign.

How long does it take to beat the 2015 sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider? Lara Croft quickly became one of the most iconic video game heroes after the 1996s. tomb Raider for the PS1. The original game was an addictive mix of platformer, exploration and action inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, and Lara herself quickly attracted followers. Numerous sequels followed, and the series received two film adaptations with 2001. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003 sequel Cradle of life; While both received bad reviews, Angelina Jolie was praised for her turn as Lara.

Like any long-running series tomb Raider It has had its peaks and valleys throughout the decades. Weak reception of the 2003 movie and video game sequel Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness the franchise declined in popularity, and while subsequent titles received good reviews, it was only with the 2013 reboot. tomb Raider that Lara made a real comeback. This sandy adventure acted as an origin story for young Lara and was completed with excellent gameplay and fantastic visuals. The film franchise was later reborn with the 2018 franchise tomb Raider Starring Alicia Vikander, and while it only had a mixed reception, a sequel directed by Ben Wheatley is currently in the works.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the sequel to 2015 and find Lara going to Siberia to attack more graves and find a lost city that can keep the secret of immortality. Like its predecessor, Riss Of The Tomb Raider He was praised for his gameplay and puzzle solving, plus combat enhancements. The story itself could have used some work, but other than that it was a worthy follow up in every way.

Rise of the Tomb Raider It should take around thirteen hours for players to make their first attempt, according to How long to beat. For those who want to explore all that the sequel has to offer, a runner-up should see game time skyrocket up to 35 hours. This is not a big surprise since the game has many secrets and extras to discover. DLC like Baba Yaga: the temple of the witch and The ties of blood It should take about an hour to complete.

Rise of the Tomb Raider was followed by the 2018 capper trilogy Shadow of the Tomb RaiderBut given the robustness of the series it has shown that it is guaranteed to continue.It will be interesting to see if the franchise will reinvent itself once again, or if it will continue from the timeline established by the 2013 restart.

