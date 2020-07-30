How Louie Gohmert proved the exact opposite of his point

At the time, he explained that he was not wearing a mask because he had been tested and did not have the virus: "But if I succeed, you will never see me without a mask," Gohmert said.
But Gohmert did not leave it there; instead, he suggested that he might have contracted the virus because of the mask.
Gohmert noted that despite his previous comments, "In the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than in the past four months." Nor has he changed his views on wearing masks, saying that "this used to be a free country."
Unlike White House protocols for those in contact with President Donald Trump, there is no requirement that members of Congress or staff be screened for coronaviruses. Gohmert learned that it was positive because he was scheduled to travel to Texas with Trump on Air Force One, so he received a test as part of that protocol. However, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said today that congressional leaders are now discussing a trial process.
Point: Not wearing a mask, or even wearing an inconsistent mask without social distancing, puts the people around you at risk. Final point.