How Louie Gohmert proved the exact opposite of his point

At the time, he explained that he was not wearing a mask because he had been tested and did not have the virus: "But if I succeed, you will never see me without a mask," Gohmert said.

Gohmert, who said he is asymptomatic, says he will now "religiously wear a mask" if he may come in contact with someone else, and plans to isolate himself for the next 10 days according to the US Centers for Disease. control and prevention.

But Gohmert did not leave it there; instead, he suggested that he might have contracted the virus because of the mask.

"I can't help but wonder if by holding a mask and holding it in place, if I could have put some … of the virus on the mask and inhaled it," Gohmert told the Texas affiliate KETK on Wednesday. When masks are used incorrectly, it can lead to exposure, health officials say.

Gohmert noted that despite his previous comments, "In the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than in the past four months." Nor has he changed his views on wearing masks, saying that "this used to be a free country."

The CDC recommends that people wear face cloths in public places and when they are around people who do not live in their homes, especially when other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain.

Many of the counties in the Gohmert district of East Texas are not enforcing the state's mask mandate, reports KETK.

Gohmert is one of multiple members of Congress who do not meet the mask requirements set forth on Capitol Hill to keep community members, staff, and employees safe.

Last week, a member of the Florida Republican Party staff, Vern Buchanan, died of coronavirus.

Unlike White House protocols for those in contact with President Donald Trump, there is no requirement that members of Congress or staff be screened for coronaviruses. Gohmert learned that it was positive because he was scheduled to travel to Texas with Trump on Air Force One, so he received a test as part of that protocol. However, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said today that congressional leaders are now discussing a trial process.