How Metro Last Light Used Guiding Wind First

Ghost of Tsushima's Guiding Wind system got a lot of attention in its reveal, but Metro: Last Light actually did something similar years earlier.

Ghost of tsushima It attracted a lot of attention when Sony unveiled Guiding Wind, a feature that works as an objective marker without interruption, without taking players out of the experience. It is certainly an interesting idea and a good way to use the environment to indicate players instead of abstract icons. However, Ghost of tsushima It is not the first game to do something like this.

the Meter games, and in particular Last subway lightThey have used a similar system to help guide players towards the objectives. the Meter Games have always put a lot of emphasis on immersion, linking many of its features and user interface elements to the real world, like the clipboard Artyom uses as a map.

While Tsushima's Ghost the system is probably quite different it's interesting to look back Meter games and see how similar features have been used in the past. That is how Last subway light guiding wind used.

The Metro lighter uses a kind of guiding wind feature

The lighter plays an integral role in every Meter game. Light up dark areas, can be used to light torches, burn spider webs, light fuse on grenades and more. In Last lightHowever, the lighter helps point the way to Artyom's next goal. The wind will blow the lightest flame in whatever direction players have to head to find the next target, creating a clever immersion tool. Although the flame shows the way, technically it is the wind that guides the players, just like in Ghost of tsushima. An Arbybear YouTube video shows the lighter in action.

Unfortunately, Subway Exodus did not retain this feature since the scale and range were much greater than Last light. The sequel opted for a more standard open-world target marker approach. Still, it is clear that Last subway light it was ahead of its time, and the guiding wind on the lighter is just one example of the details put into the game.

Last subway light It is available for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

