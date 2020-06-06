How Michaela Coel knew she was ready to write about her sexual assault

Michaela Coel says the concept for her new series, "I May Destroy You," began to take shape when the actress was drugged and sexually assaulted in real life in 2016.

The HBO show, which Coel stars in, wrote and co-directed, follows a woman named Arabella who rebuilds her night after her drink went off while she was with friends. But Coel revealed that at first, she was not ready to write down what happened in her own life.

"I think my instinct is to write to disassociate myself from something that is quite traumatic, to go out and watch," the 32-year-old explained during a prerecorded ATX TV … from the Couch panel on Saturday. "The first time I remember thinking there was anything to this was when I was in the police investigation room and my friend, a very dear friend, was watching over me while we waited and I looked and noticed he was playing & # 39; Pokémon Go & # 39; on his phone while we wait and I remember thinking: 'This is so strange' … and I knew it then. "

In fact, Coel was not so prepared that when he first launched the show on HBO, an executive could feel it. A year later, when he returned to re-launch the network, the same executive said, "You seem ready now."

But she knew how important the subject was to getting out.

"When I started writing, I talked to friends of friends of friends and realized how common sexual assault was and realized how common women and men would talk about it, often this gray area where They stole their consent and weren't fully aware at the time, "he said." It was heartbreaking that it was so common, but also what better basis is there for a story, because I felt that many could identify with what was going on. "

"I May Destroy You" premieres on HBO on June 7.