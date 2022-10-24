When you’re starting an online business, most costs add up quickly. That’s why it’s important to find a hosting plan that fits your current needs for an affordable price. Shared servers are not necessarily the best alternative, since a VPS is likely to be available for a similar budget. With this solution, you get guaranteed resources, full root access and an operating system.

Should you avoid one-time hosting offers?

At initial sign-up, many providers include a promotional discount for your first VPS billing cycle. That’s not necessarily bad, but it’s better to have a long-term approach in mind. In the end, your hosting package can become too expensive for its benefits. If you’re trying to save money, just think about the full price from the get-go. The costs won’t represent an issue, as long as you’re able to cover them, without having to move to another company.

Why is it recommended to invest in VPS hosting from the beginning?

When you rent a virtual server, you’re paying for the additional services that keep your website secure and faster. It’s critical to have automated back-up, as well as DDoS protection and unlimited bandwidth in all the plans. Also, keep in mind a VPS requires some technical knowledge. The good news is such hosting packages are not made for developers, so it’s not a reason to worry. In the worst case, you can hire someone else to help you do the configurations.

What factors determine the final price?

Once you find a reputable hosting company, you need to review the offers. Expensive plans usually include features such as the Windows license, SSD/NVMe hard disks and more RAM memory. A VPS with HDD storage is cheaper, since it doesn’t provide the same speed. Linux distributions are also available for free to make your life easier.

What types of websites should be hosted on virtual servers?

VPS plans are well suited for eCommerce stores, SaaS organizations or other companies that want to start slowly on the market. On the other hand, any brand can take advantage of this solution. When you’re in doubt, you can select the smallest plan. This will allow your costs to stay low until a further upgrade. Choose a server in Germany to get your business going today!