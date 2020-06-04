How Much Really Happened To Bethany Hamilton

Based on the life of Bethany Hamilton, the 2011 film Soul Surfer stars AnnaSophia Robb and proves to be true to the true events described in her autobiography.

Surfer surfer is a 2011 true story film based on Bethany Hamilton's 2004 autobiography Soul Surfer: A true story of faith, family and fight to get back on the board about re-surfing after surviving a shark attack, and most of them stayed true to what happened in real life. Directed by Sean McNamara, Surfer surfer She stars AnnaSophia Robb as Bethany Hamilton alongside Dennis Quaid, Helen Hunt, Lorraine Nicholson, and Carrie Underwood in her acting debut.

Bethany Hamilton is an American professional surfer who excelled after surviving a shark attack in 2003, during which she lost her left arm. The shark cut off the limb just below the shoulder, which meant that he was unable to wear weighted prosthetics, so Hamilton was taught to surf with just one arm. Against all odds, he finally returned to professional surfing a few months after the traumatic accident. And although it is based on real events, the film Surfer surfer changed some details for a dramatic effect.

For example, Hamilton lost so much blood in the attack that, in Surfer surfer, his heart stops when he reaches the hospital. In real life, Bethany Hamilton did not suffer cardiac arrest, but she lost more than 60% of her blood, and therefore suffered hypovolemic shock. Interestingly, every important point in the plot of Surfer surfer it is faithful to the events described in Hamilton's autobiography. On October 31, 2003, Bethany Hamilton, 13, went surfing along Tunnels Beach, Kauai, with her friend Alana Blanchard and Alana's father and brother. A 14-foot-long shark attacked her and Hamilton was rushed to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where her father had knee surgery that same morning. These events are accurately portrayed in the film and filming even took place on the same beach where the attack actually occurred.

Similarly, post-shark attack events are plotted in Surfer surfer, just like they really happened in real life. A family of fishermen caught and killed a tiger shark a mile from where the attack occurred. After finding remains of surfboards in his mouth, the fishermen took his catch to investigators, who determined that the measurements of his mouth matched the piece taken from Hamilton's board. The only change in Surfer surfer is that Hamilton's father, played by Quaid, is the one who compares the shark's mouth with the surfboard.

Hamilton's journey to relearn surfing involved a custom-made board with a handle for his right arm, as demonstrated in Surfer Surfer. After accompanying his youth group from the Church to Phuket, Thailand, as part of a relief effort for tsunami victims, Hamilton realizes that he can use his gifts as a surfer to inspire others, events that occurred as showed on the screen. Months later, Bethany Hamilton reached the finals of the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) and took fifth place in the Girls 18 and Under category. This victory is where Surfer surfer concludes Bethany Hamilton's true surfing images and photos of her family and friends appear alongside successive credits. In everything that matters, Surfer surfer He stayed true to the true story, with two notable exceptions in the movie being his cardiac arrest and comparing the surfboard to the shark's teeth.

