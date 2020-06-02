How Netflix’s Space Force Mocks Donald Trump

Netflix's latest comedy series, Space force, did not shy away from mocking President Donald Trump. The show, which debuted on the streaming service on May 29, was developed by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. The two had previously worked together on The office where Daniels served as creator and Carell portrayed the central character. Carell not only co-created the comedy, but also plays Space forceThe main character, General Mark Naird.

The comedy was created to mock the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. The branch of military service was formed within the Department of the Air Force and promises "Organize, train and equip space forces to protect American and allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force"The proposal to make the Space Force an independent branch gained momentum in 2018 before President Trump made efforts to establish the branch. Legislation for the Space Force was included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which is signed in December 2019, officially establishing the branch.

The US Space Force USA It received criticism from its formation. Jokes about the need for a military presence in space were amplified when the official logo, which resembled the Star TrekStarfleet logo. Shortly after plans for the real-life Space Force were released, Netflix gave the go-ahead for a comedy to mock the branch. It was pretty obvious that the series was intended to serve as a satirical approach, but it was unclear how it would handle Trump's involvement. Although the series pokes fun at Trump's time in the oval office, he is never directly mentioned by name. Instead, the series is limited to calling it "POTUS" as it became the target of many jokes.

In the first episode of Space forceThe president's incessant tweets were the butt of a joke. After establishing the Space Force and making General Naird the first Chief of Space Operations, POTUS tweeted that he wanted "boots on the moon". Technically he wrote "tits" instead, but management assumed it was referring to "boots." Later in the episode, a character named Yuri "Bobby" Telatovich was introduced to touch the President's past connection to allow Russian interference.

As the series continued, some of Trump's real-life actions, or the lack of them in some cases, became a focus. Naird's team discovered that a secret spacecraft was in orbit and carrying an arsenal of weapons while referring to mass shootings in space. There were also a lot of jokes directed at the administration's militaristic approach to the global conflict. This was displayed later in the season, when administration members wanted Space Force astronauts to exact revenge on the Chinese space team after running over the American flag on the moon.

President Trump was not the only indirect target of Space forceThe jokes. The show included a subplot with the FLOTUS design uniforms for Space Force. The series also introduced a series of recurring characters who were supposed to be members of Congress while taunting real-life people from both sides. There was an older gentleman with a flat Earth ideology who refused to listen to science in addition to a younger congresswoman who was called "angry young congressman" instead of her name, Anabela Ysidro-Campos. This was a clear parody of the politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Space force It's certainly relevant, but Daniels and Carell probably didn't expect it to be that timely at the time of the premiere.

