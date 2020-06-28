How #NeverTrumpers can live up to your name (opinion)





During Trump's 2016 presidential bid, Mitt Romney caused quite a stir by delivering a searing speech condemning Trump's bid. "He is playing members of the American public for fools: get a free trip to the White House and all we get is a horrible hat," said Romney, describing his party's flag bearer as "fraud."

But once Trump was elected, Romney kissed the ring in hopes of becoming the next secretary of state, and the Republican Party rallied around the new President. Now a Utah senator, Romney was released in February 2020 and voted to convict the president accused of abuse of power. This election cycle has once again announced that it will not support Trump's reelection bid. And now the most prominent Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, join him.

But the question remains: can this move make a difference beyond publicly denying Trump?

After all, most Republicans rallied around Trump in 2016 and voted for him. More importantly, they supported him in the years that followed. Even Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, once prominent detractors, became their most important foot soldiers on Capitol Hill.