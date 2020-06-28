How #NeverTrumpers can live up to your name (opinion)

During Trump's 2016 presidential bid, Mitt Romney caused quite a stir by delivering a searing speech condemning Trump's bid. "He is playing members of the American public for fools: get a free trip to the White House and all we get is a horrible hat," said Romney, describing his party's flag bearer as "fraud."
But once Trump was elected, Romney kissed the ring in hopes of becoming the next secretary of state, and the Republican Party rallied around the new President. Now a Utah senator, Romney was released in February 2020 and voted to convict the president accused of abuse of power. This election cycle has once again announced that it will not support Trump's reelection bid. And now the most prominent Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, join him.
But the question remains: can this move make a difference beyond publicly denying Trump?
After all, most Republicans rallied around Trump in 2016 and voted for him. More importantly, they supported him in the years that followed. Even Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, once prominent detractors, became their most important foot soldiers on Capitol Hill.
While some conservative pundits like David Frum and William Kristol have continued to fight Trump with their words and actions, many #NeverTrumpers have simply shared their disapproval of the president. This allows some #NeverTrumpers to distance themselves from the President when appropriate, while benefiting from being part of the Republican Party. Senator Susan Collins, who has repeatedly spoken out against the president, has voted in many cases for Trump and his agenda after much hesitation and criticism.
Is it possible for this faction to become more substantive in 2020 and really take steps to help Joe Biden win the election? Of all the figures defining the new wave of #NeverTrumpism, George Conway, a conservative lawyer who is married to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, leads the pack. Conway knows Trump better than most, and has made it clear that this commander-in-chief represents a threat to our democracy.
Conway and his allies on the Lincoln Project political action committee are producing hard-hitting announcements against Trump, while running pro-Biden announcements in changing states. "Joe Biden is a strong and caring leader who can guide us out of the hell we Americans are in. It is imperative that Joe Biden win this November," said John Weaver, the group's co-founder.
In addition to producing ad campaigns, there is another way that the #NeverTrump movement can take action. The Lincoln Project has shown the way by directly supporting Biden's candidacy. Elected officials in the Republican Party must announce, in public and on record, that they will vote for Biden. This is the only real measure of where one stands in the current presidency. Choosing to abstain from voting for Trump (Romney said he wrote on behalf of his wife in 2016) is simply not enough. Biden will need as many votes as possible to achieve victory, especially if the pandemic threatens participation.
Journalists should also put pressure on these politicians and ask who they will vote for in 2020. The #NeverTrump movement can make a difference, and demonstrate that the Republican Party can change course, by producing a long list of powerful Republicans who will vote for Biden. Given the recent New York Times and Siena College poll showing Trump support among white voters is declining, several prominent Republicans who will publicly support Biden could help turn the tide.
Most politicians are unlikely to take a public position for fear of angering Republican voters who, in general, still support the administration. They understand, more than they are willing to admit, that Trump is a reflection of the modern Republican Party rather than someone who has distorted him. As Republican political agent Stuart Stevens, a member of the Lincoln Project and author of an upcoming book, "It was all a lie: How the Republican Party became Donald Trump," he writes: "The reality is that President Trump is a symptom, not the source of the disease that is devastating the Republican Party. "
It remains to be seen whether the serious dysfunction and failed leadership we see every day could lead more Republicans to admit that something has gone deeply wrong with their party and that the only way to start a new era is to make sure that Biden defeats Trump. .