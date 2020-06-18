How New Coronavirus Cases in the US Compare? USA With other countries

Residents have blood drawn for antibody tests against the coronavirus in Washington on June 16. Win McNamee / Getty Images

A new report from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health offers a national strategy to expand testing for coronavirus antibodies in the United States, and recommends that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Lead a "consistent and standardized effort" to conduct such tests across the country.

Antibody tests, also called serological tests or serological surveys, look for evidence of an immune response to coronavirus infection, and then use that evidence to determine if you have been infected with the virus in the past, even if you never developed symptoms or had an official diagnosis. . A serological survey can show what proportion of the population has been previously infected.

The new report, published online Thursday and written by eight experts affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, describes the value of serological surveys and provides recommendations for the US government and states. USA On how to perform these tests effectively in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The US government should take this opportunity to conduct these serological surveys to ensure that resources are used efficiently, and the data collected can be used to improve the public health of Americans in the future," they wrote. investigators in the report.

The report recognized that "the budget must be considered carefully" when designing serological surveys, which can be expensive, possibly costing up to millions of dollars, depending on the size, cost of tests and sample storage, among others. factors. Serological surveys for the common flu can cost about $ 3.53 million for a project, for example, and HIV surveillance studies can cost around $ 708,000 for a project, according to the report.

The report also noted that once the serological surveys are conducted, the US government. USA You must create a central repository or database for the new data that is collected to reside, and CDC could lead in the design of serological surveys and their protocols.

"A central repository, similar to the one found at ClinicalTrials.gov, would be a valuable resource for including all serological surveys, including their methodology, timelines, and purpose. A systematic method of entering data into serological surveys would allow for easy comparison of studies and It could also allow people to access serological surveys in their area, "the researchers wrote in the report. "Right now, states are designing and initiating their own studies, but having a consistent protocol for conducting serological surveys will make the findings more valuable."

The report adds that employers and universities that use antibody tests "should be strongly encouraged to register their studies" in that central repository.

The report also emphasized that validation of serological tests remains critical to ensure that the tests are actually producing accurate results. In early May, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He announced that the National Cancer Institute would help validate antibody tests on the market; however, the results of those validation studies have so far not been released, according to the Johns Hopkins report. The report says: "The FDA, NIH, CDC and NCI should publish the results of their antibody test validation study."

Overall, the researchers wrote, "Serological surveys can generate valuable data on the true prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection that can better inform public health decisions at the population level."