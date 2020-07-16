How New Zealand became an escape destination from the apocalypse for Americans

Local real estate agents refer to them: A recent listing advertised a home as a "multi-million dollar bunker" for someone on a budget, for example. And there's even a local bar called The Bunker, an apparently ironic reference to bulletproof bullet holes.

Queenstown residents are skeptical as to whether secret and underground hiding places are really as prevalent as such allusions suggest. Unlike in the United States or Europe, where bunkers are frequently photographed and written, There is little evidence to show that bunkers have actually been installed.

But the reputation of New Zealand's resort city as a place where the world's wealthy might prefer to get out of recent times is not entirely unwarranted.

For years, Queenstown has been an attractive destination for elite foreigners who may have reason to search for a metaphorical bunker, safe from major political unrest thousands of miles away. Notable home buyers in the United States include Silicon Valley billionaire and political fighter Peter Thiel, and former NBC newscaster Matt Lauer.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the world, Queenstown is rekindling interest as the perfect place to escape catastrophe, with or without a secret bunker.

A secret bunker market

"We don't sell fear. We sell preparation."

That's the claim made by US bunker maker Rising S on its website, where it advertises "readiness" as mini-compounds that can offer solar-powered kitchens, bathrooms, electricity, and surveillance, starting at around $ 39,500 and reaching millions.

"Everyone wants their personal touch, just like building a house," said CEO Gary Lynch, adding that the company has sold approximately 1,400 bunkers in its 18-year history. "They are looking for something to protect their families, something that is self-sufficient, something that they can live on for an extended period of time."

This year alone, Lynch hopes to sell around a dozen bunkers to New Zealand, doubling the company's total sales in the country, which have been primarily for American buyers. Traditionally, the New Zealand market represents a small fraction of its customers, but there was an increase in interest in 2017 and 2018, he said. "There were a lot of people who bought land and put bunkers" underground, he said.

Lynch says it won't show CNN Business a bunker because the privacy of its customers is paramount. He doesn't want to go into detail because he draws "scammers" into the industry, which he believes can build bunkers for lower prices.

When asked where the bunkers are in New Zealand, he states that they are "everywhere" in place. But he also says he has had some difficulty getting into bunkers in the country, though he was secretive about why this is the case and where he ships them regularly, joking that he almost needs to recruit the American magician David Copperfield for help.

"The amount of exposure we got through the media, through interest in shelters going to New Zealand, has made it incredibly difficult for me to continue using the same methods as before to get shelters in New Zealand," he said.

As for whether Lynch Obtaining permits from local authorities to install bunkers underground, he said: "We are supposed to, yes. I don't encourage anyone to do anything that goes against the rules."

Lynch is not the only bunker maker that is cryptic about the business. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that California-based Vivos claimed it had installed a 300-person bunker in New Zealand. But when CNN Business asked him about his company's business in June, founder Robert Vicino was reluctant to elaborate.

"New Zealand Inquiries they have increased significantly as they are from the rest of the world, "Vicino said." For security reasons we cannot comment on any Live in New Zealand bunkers. "

A town for the rich

On paper, Queenstown, and New Zealand in general, creates an attractive property market for foreigners, even without secret bunkers.

In the town of 40,000 people, more than 25% of private homes are unoccupied. Queenstown is often ranked among the most popular places in New Zealand for foreign buyers. In the first quarter of this year, 4.1% of the properties were transferred to buyers who did not have New Zealand citizenship or residence visas. In recent years, around 10% of sales in the region have gone to foreign buyers.

New Zealand does not have a foreign property registry, which means that there is no official data on the total number of properties in New Zealand held by foreigners, or where the foreign owners are.

The country has made it difficult in recent years for non-New Zealand citizens to purchase residential properties, in an attempt to tear down an overheated market and make the property more accessible to local first-home buyers.

However, there are ways to avoid the rules, experts say, as long as foreigners can pass a rigorous approval process and demonstrate that they can provide benefits to New Zealand, such as helping protect local flora and fauna. The interest of the United States in emigrating to New Zealand appears to be particularly strong: The number of Americans who registered interests on the New Zealand Immigration website in May was almost 66% higher than the same month the year before.

But ask someone in Queenstown if they've seen a bunker, and they're more likely to laugh more than a clue.

"I have certainly been to several of these people's homes and have never (seen one)," Queenstown businessman and philanthropist Eion Edgar said from his lakeside mansion where the work of high-profile New Zealand artists hangs from the walls. "Look, it may be the new trend, but I'd be surprised."

"To be honest, it makes me laugh, because I don't know of any bunkers," said Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult from his office. "Arguably it is the most beautiful place in the world, so I understand your wish, but I don't know of any bunkers."

Real estate agents, builders, and architects had a similar response. Queenstown attorney Graeme Todd, who specializes in overseas property transactions and resource management law, says that if bunkers were installed, he would have heard of that. The closest thing to a bunker you've seen is a cellar. "Frankly, I think it is a marketing move."

"I think it is a good story," said Hamish Muir, director of architecture for local firm Mason and Wales Architect, before adding, definitely: "They don't exist."

After all, if Rising S was importing steel bunkers from the United States, some people will probably know that. Especially if, as Lynch says, the bunkers are shipped fully constructed.

They would have to go through the border and then be transported to the installation site. Once there, the council would need to consent to its installation, and a landscaper or builder would need to dig meters in the ground to install the bunker.

But there are no signs of any of that.

New Zealand customs said it had conducted a "comprehensive search" of its online information systems for Rising Sand imports "it had no record of any dealings with a company of that name." KiwiRail, one of New Zealand's largest cargo companies, said it was unable to disclose details of its rail cargo or cargo "due to customer privacy considerations."

The Queenstown Lake District Council, meanwhile, said it had not had any consent requests for resources, which are needed for earthworks and construction, for bunkers or similar projects in the past five years.

"This does not appear to be something we are currently investigating." The council said in a statement.

Eight other district councils in the South Islands said the same, with varying degrees of disbelief.

"We can be a relatively sparsely populated country," said Chris Choat, spokesman for the Tasman District Council, which represents a region on the west coast of the South Island where a Rising S bunker was installed years ago, according to a Bloomberg report. "But by saying that, the communities know what is happening in their backyard."

The truth about bunkers

Still, there may be some elements of truth to the bunker idea.

According to Muir, the architect, a large number of the properties he has worked on have underground elements. But that has less to do with escaping the disaster, and more with complying with the height restrictions imposed by the authorities to maintain the aesthetics of the city.

Luxury real estate agent Bas Smith gave the example of a New Zealand $ 25 million ($ 16 million) property at Wyuna Preserve, a quaint, exclusive development in Queenstown that has a 600-square-foot basement that includes a movie theater. It is not a bunker, for Yes, but it could look like this, he says.

Many people who spoke to CNN Business pointed out that New Zealand is a place where an underground bunker is not exactly necessary. Here volcanoes and earthquakes pose a far greater danger than nuclear war or civil unrest.

The idea of ​​a bunker in New Zealand is "more a metaphor for a safe haven: choosing a place that has a safe government, a safe economy," said Smith. "And it is very far from everywhere."

Terry Spice, a luxury real estate specialist in Arrowtown, a picturesque town near Queenstown, He says he has seen an increase in interest from people who want their own "safe haven ticket." Smith says he receives 70 inquiries a day from people abroad. "None of these guys I deal with say they are preparing for the end of the world. They say things like, in times of geopolitical pressure, New Zealand is a great place to be because it is further away."

The coronavirus pandemic may be proof of that concept, in a way.

Multiple residents from the Queenstown area said Americans who normally did not live there passed the New Zealand coronavirus closure in the city. Queenstown airport records Show that at least two private jets landed while the country was under strict blockade, although it is unclear where they came from.

New Zealand's difficult approach to dealing with the coronavirus means that it often has days when it does not report new cases. The United States, which acted more slowly against the coronavirus, continues to report thousands of new cases of coronavirus every day.

David Hiatt, who runs a helicopter operator in Queenstown called the Alpine Group, said that "wealthy Americans" undoubtedly rode coronaviruses in Queenstown.

"Local operators are grateful that some of them are here," he said.

The effect of the blasting?

Not everyone wants richer Americans in the country.

In April, prominent New Zealand businessman Rod Drury asked the government to allow foreigners to buy luxury vacation homes to help stimulate the economy. Todd, the lawyer, also came up with the idea of ​​allowing foreigners to buy property for a specified value from two government ministers, but said it had stone walls.

In Queenstown, many people view wealthy Americans who have purchased property as large contributors to the community. "The good thing about wealthy people is that they spend money," Edgar said: They build houses and often contribute money to local projects.

This is not how the government sees it. "That philosophy has been around in New Zealand for a number of years, and it has never been one that I have subscribed to or I think really achieves what people say it does," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media in April after Drury's proposal.

Ardern, who campaigned to ban foreign home buyers, has repeatedly blamed foreign speculators for raising home prices, excluding New Zealanders from the market.

As the pandemic swept the world, Ardern Housing Minister David Parker tightened the rules further to protect "key assets" from being bought by foreigners.

New Zealand has elections in September.

Some see changing the rules on foreign ownership as a way to capitalize on New Zealand's remoteness and their positive media attention on how it has handled the coronavirus. Opponents, like Ardern, do not see the benefits for New Zealanders.

At Happiness House, a modest home that serves as a community welfare center, manager Robyn Francis has seen the effects of foreign ownership first hand.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Queenstown properties remained vacant for much of the year, while tenants had to share a room and some long-term residents left the city for high rents. According to local media, Queenstown was the most expensive place to rent in New Zealand, with average rents higher than the net salary for a minimum wage earner.

"It was impossible for most kiwis to live here," he said. "There was a housing crisis because many of those houses were empty."

Francis does not want to go back to the old rules, which she says contributed to the lack of affordable housing, making the property "exclusive."

Ultimately, many will expect foreign mouths, whether bunkers or not, to bear the cost of New Zealand's safe haven.