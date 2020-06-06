How Old Ahsoka Is At The Start & End (After ROTJ)

Ahsoka was a teenager during the Clone Wars, but when she returned in Star Wars Rebels, she was an adult adult. Here is how old he was.

In the moment of Star Wars RebelsAhsoka was an adult and someone well trained in the Force. She began her journey in the Star Wars saga as Padawan from Anakin Skywalker in Star wars, clone wars First in the animated movie and then in the animated series, which recently completed its final season, and continued to fight tyranny in the galaxy during the Galactic Civil War.

Unlike most of the people she fought with, Ahsoka was just a teenager during the Clone Wars: she was a Padawan after all, just like Anakin. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones However, she behaved like a Commander in battle, over and over again. His age had nothing to do with his combat skills, evidenced by the fact that he defeated Darth Maul in Mandalore, but it was something that was contested by those who looked down on the Jedi leading the Clone Wars.

Ahsoka was 17 when the Clone Wars ended and she disappeared shortly after Palpatine enacted Order 66. While wandering the galaxy for the next several decades, operating as Fulcrum for the Rebel Alliance, Ahsoka did not reappear on screen until the events. of Star Wars Rebels, which took place only a few years earlier A new hope. As Star Wars Rebels begins five years before the Battle of Yavin, which is 19 years later Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the SithThat makes Ahsoka 31 years old in Season 1.

Since Ahsoka is 31 years old when Star Wars Rebels begins, that means he's 36 years old when he ends, at least when the central story ends in the lead up to the Battle of Scarif in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the battle of Yavin in A new hope. However, Star Wars RebelsThe actual ending features a fast-forward sequence showing Ahoska and Sabine Wren after the Battle of Endor, which was four years after the destruction of the first Death Star. That means Ahsoka was generally 40 years old the last time Star Wars Fans saw it on screen.

Of course, Ahsoka's voice was heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which seemed to indicate that she was dead. While that notion has been disputed, it stands to reason that she still died sometime before Star Wars The sequel trilogy began. But soon fans will see Ahsoka in action live on The Mandalorian season 2. Since that show takes place five years after the events of Return of the JediAhsoka will be 45 years old, unless the new season has a time jump.

