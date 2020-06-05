How Old The Simpsons Would Be In Real Life

The Simpsons characters are trapped in a universe where life is static, but if they were to age normally, their current age might surprise fans.

In some ways, this decision has been a creative blessing for The SimpsonsAs the dynamics of the show's central character have rarely had to change, allowing fans to feel a sense of consistency during such a long run in the air. On the other hand, this setup doesn't allow much character development either, with people like Bart and Homer having learned the same lessons repeatedly over the course of the series.

Without further ado, here is our assessment of how old the Simpson family would have been if they had aged normally, according to information presented within the series. However, it's almost impossible to come to a conclusion that everyone agrees on, as the subsequent seasons have moved things like Homer and Marge's courtship and the birth of their children in decades after they were originally placed.

Start Simpson's Age

As mentioned, the ages of the Simpsons are very difficult to pin down, although Homer is not the most difficult. His age is said to range from 34 to 40 on screen, depending on the season. However, the biggest evidence to continue comes during Season 4, which presents a brief look at Homer's driver's license. The date of birth indicated is May 12, 1956, which means that he turned 64 in 2020 and is officially a senior citizen.

Marge Simpson's age

Marge's age has also been placed anywhere in the 34-40 range over the course of The Simpsons Serie. Sadly, Marge's age is much more difficult to reduce than Homer's, as a real number has been less frequently mentioned, and the show has also said that her birthday is in both May and October, depending on the season. . However, in The SimpsonsThe first flashback episode, "The Way We Was", Homer and Marge are shown as high school seniors at the same time. This suggests that Marge is also 64 years old.

Bart Simpson's age

Bart's age is a bit easier to hit when hitting, since Bart actually had a birthday officially on screen. Bart turned 10 in the season 3 episode "Radio Bart", and has always been canonically 10 since then, making him 38 years from 2020.

Lisa Simpson's age

Lisa, like Bart, also had a canonical birthday onscreen, in the season 3 episode "Stark Raving Dad," which gave birth to the famous song "Lisa, It's Your Birthday." He turned 8 in that episode, and has been 8 on the show since then, and since he's been stated to be just over 2 years younger than Bart, he's 36 years old as of 2020.

Maggie Simpson's age

Maggie also celebrates a birthday on screen, although in an example of The Simpsons& # 39; strange timeline, his happened in season 5, during the episode "Lady Bouvier Lover". She turns 1 in that episode, which theoretically would make her 26 in 2020. However, she has had 1 since then, and if she exists as a 1-year-old girl alongside 10-year-old Bart and 8-year-old Lisa, Maggie is more likely 29.

