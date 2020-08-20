How one hotel helped unleash Australia’s new outbreak

Rydges

Rydges

More than 90% of new Covid-19 cases in Australia’s state of Victoria can be traced back to one quarantine hotel, officials say. The state has launched a judicial inquiry into what went wrong in the quarantine hotels that helped unleash a fresh outbreak in the state. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.

Source: CNN

