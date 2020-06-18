How Oprah Does It

In this episode:

You can't hide from Oprah. Page Six learned that the talk show icon once had to locate Nobel laureate Toni Morrison by calling his local fire department.

LGBTQ + activist Billie Lee is opening up about her experience with the "Vanderpump Rules".

And Pusha T is nothing but a brand, especially when it comes to naming her baby Brixx.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Oprah will find you

Oprah Winfrey once tracked down Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison by calling his local fire department, according to the filmmaker behind a new documentary about the famous writer reveals.

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, director of the "American Masters" episode "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," told Page Six: "Oprah wanted to adapt her book" Beloved "to a movie, but did not have the phone number of Toni. So the only way to find her was to contact the local (Morrison) fire department. "

He also went into detail about the reaction of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, who died last year.

“The best part is that when Toni answered the phone, her initial reaction was not emotion. Toni asked (Oprah): "How did you get my number?"

The truth of Billie Lee's "Vanderpump"

Billie Lee is closing the curtain on her "Vanderpump Rules" experience, leaving her in deep depression.

"I had some of the most difficult times with that show and a lot of my mental health took its toll," the 36-year-old transgender activist recently told Page Six. "I got into very serious depression … and when the suicidal thoughts came, it was when I knew that I really had to check my mental health and get back in order and disconnect from the whole" Vanderpump "thing.

Baby Brixx

Pusha T announced on Instagram on Monday that his wife, Virginia Williams, gave birth to the couple's first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton.

Images accompanying the 43-year-old newborn rapper added the title: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11, 2020."

