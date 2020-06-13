How PGA Tour is honoring true heroes in the coronavirus battle

FORT WORTH, Texas: If you've been watching golf on TV this week, you know the usual suspects who are at or near the top of the star-studded leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth? Do you know him. Rory McIlroy, the world's number 1 player? Do you know him.

The same with Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose, all big names in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge entering the weekend game.

You may have noticed a few other names on the back of the player's caddy bib, names you don't know, but people who are far more important in the grand scheme of life than the guys who hit and chase the white balls around the golf course for millions in prizes.

You probably don't know who John Hollingsworth is. You probably haven't heard of Anit Singal, John Burk, Alan Kramer, or Steven Meadors either.

They are all part of one of the coolest initiatives the PGA Tour has ever dreamed of: recognizing the 148 area COVID-19 healthcare responders by putting their names on the cart bibs along with the players' names.

"I thought it was a very smart idea to raise awareness and appreciate the work being done," Hollingsworth, critical care medical director at Texas Health Fort Worth Hospital, told The Post on Friday. "We are at capacity in our hospital right now, and my concern is that people are not heeding the warnings when, unfortunately, I think we are probably at the beginning of this second wave." I am praying that this is not as bad as it could be. "

Kramer, assistant vice president of emerging healthcare strategies at UT Southwestern, told The Post: "It has been a difficult time, and with the return of the tour, it is a ray of hope for many people." Highlighting the healthcare people who have been working very hard for the past few months is a great thing the tour is doing. "

Rose called it "a great honor to have Mr. Kramer's name right next to mine," adding: "We have been home for three months. People who obviously work at the front probably have not seen their family in three months It has been a complete absolute contrast Certain areas and certain sectors have been stretched to the absolute maximum, and obviously healthcare workers have been absolute champions and true heroes in all of this.

"Recognizing them in any way is important, but it's a fun initiative, and it's a great thing, and hopefully walking down the street on Sunday afternoon can bring a smile to Alan Kramer's face if we're happy and maybe just give him a a little slight relief, I guess after what has been a pretty rough few months for everyone.

The only shame about this show, which is slated to continue into the next two tournaments, RBC Heritage next week at Hilton Head and Travelers the following week, is this: With no fans allowed in the tournament, these healthcare workers who They are being recognized and cannot be in the tournament enjoying their new fame.

Burk, a 43-year-old Critical Care Pulmonologist at Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants, had his name on the back of Tim Mickelson's bib while carrying his brother, Phil, who missed the cut. But he didn't even know until his son, Justin, called him from Nashville on Thursday after seeing him on television.

"I got a phone call from my son, who asked me, 'Dad, have you played golf? & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, he told The Post Burk, he's not a golfer." Now Several calls and photos have been sent and all my children have decided that I should play golf right now. "

Like Burk, Singal, a doctor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, is not a golfer nor knows much about the game. But he was touched by the gesture of the PGA Tour.

"I don't know many golfers, but I do know Rickie Fowler," said Singal. "My wife doesn't know sports, but she does know Rickie Fowler. When I heard they would join me, the honor was even higher."

Unfortunately, like Mickelson, Fowler was unable to make the cut, so Singal's name will no longer be seen on Colonial for the next two days.

"I never thought of myself as someone who appeared on television at a sporting event," Singal said. "It's a lifelong dream that I don't think I would have fulfilled otherwise."

Unlike Burk and Singal, Meaders, a vascular surgery fellow at UT Southwestern Medical Center, is a golf and disability addict. His wife, also a doctor, put him on the list when the PGA Tour arrived.

"She said she was completing the form and I was like,‘ Yes, sure. What are the chances of me being chosen? "Meaders said.

He was, and his name was on the back of Ryan Palmer's trolley bib.

"I've been a huge golf fan all my life," said Meaders. "So participating in the PGA Tour and having my name on a bib is quite special, something I will never forget."