How Prince Andrew Helped Ghislaine Maxwell in New York High Society

Prince Andrew helped Ghislaine Maxwell break through New York high society by giving her the "stamp of approval," according to former friends.

The rest of the British high society family had "hidden out of shame" after the 1991 death of their father, the newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, accused of stealing millions of his employees' pensions, wrote Helen Kirwan- Taylor, family friend, on The Telegraph.

But as the "Maxwell empire collapsed," Ghislaine "teleported to New York City" and was "right in the middle of the action" with the "most connected people in Manhattan."

"Not only was she mingling with the very wealthy, but she seemed to be right in the middle of the action," recalled Kirwan-Taylor, who was featured in Epstein's infamous black book along with her husband and father-in-law.

"The question is, how did someone whose father had robbed pensioners and who died in mysterious circumstances, manage to enter the wealthiest circles in Manhattan?"

It all came down to his well-known close ties to royalty and the Duke of York, one of Maxwell's society friends in Manhattan told the newspaper.

“Ghislaine came with Prince Andrew's seal of approval. The idea was that if she went out with him, it should be fine, "said the source.

"You really only need one person in society to answer for you and the rest follow."

But while Maxwell was "driving traffic" as a major player in high society, "the old rumors about New York money didn't give Epstein the time of day," Kirwan-Taylor insisted.

"There were rumors from the beginning," he wrote of his sexual perversions that later saw him jailed for minor sexual offenses.

Maxwell is being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse young women.

Kirwan-Taylor, whose family friendship with Maxwell ended in the 1980s, is sure that there is still more to come in her former friend's story.

"I suspect that Ghislaine, raised by a depraved swindler and romantically entangled with another, still has one or two tricks up her sleeve," she wrote.