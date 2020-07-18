How progressives have convinced us that the United States is bad

The following essay is an excerpt from Ben Shapiro's new book, "How to destroy America in three easy steps."

The philosophy of division is a philosophy that derives any notion of American unity as a lie, and bathes what unites us, Abraham Lincoln's "bonds of affection" and "mystical chords of memory", in acid, disintegrating our ties and throwing us all adrift.

I call this strain of thought "Disintegrationism."

To argue that America's philosophy is wrong, its culture sick, and its history evil, blasters must engage in an extraordinarily selective reading of reality. They must focus, in excruciating detail, on the sins of the United States, which, in context, would be fine, but steal that story from any context or subsequent story. Exploitation is a feature of every human society, and repeated abuse by some groups from other groups is a similar common feature. What is rare, in fact, unprecedented in human history, is prosperity, peace and freedom.

It is simply undeniable that capitalism, founded on the protection of property rights, the ideology of the Founding Fathers, has had a unique success in spreading peace and prosperity both in the country and throughout the world. Since the dawn of the Enlightenment, the enshrinement of individual rights and the advent of the protection of private property, the roots of capitalism, global GDP has increased exponentially, in a shocking way. In year 1 a. C., the world GDP amounted to $ 183 billion; in 1000, global GDP was approximately $ 210 billion; in 1500, it was still only $ 431 billion; in 1700, $ 643 billion; as of 2013, $ 101 billion. That's a 15 percent increase in the first millennium, and a 15,700 percent increase from 1700 to the present.

It is equally undeniable that the spread of peace has been a direct result of American hegemony. Year after year, deaths from international warfare have declined precipitously since World War II, from a high of almost 200 deaths per 100,000 people at the end of that conflict to a low of 0.5 deaths per 100,000 people on duty. of the 20th century. World life expectancy has doubled since 1900. In addition, the United States has become the most tolerant country in the world. According to the Washington Post, a new Swedish poll found that people in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia, as well as certain Latin American countries, "were more likely to hug a racially diverse neighbor." Other European countries are not as tolerant. And none of those countries has elected a black man, twice, with more than 65 million votes each time, to serve as the leader of those countries.

Finally, it is perfectly obvious that global freedom has expanded wherever American influence has expanded. According to the Polity Project at the University of Maryland, democracy is actually on a world level and has been on a particularly strong rise since the death of the Soviet Union, a collapse caused, of course, by the will of the United States to " pay any price. " , bear any burden, face any difficulties, support any friend, oppose any enemy, to ensure the survival and success of freedom, "as John F. Kennedy expressed it in his inaugural address.

The bar for disintegrationists, then, is high. To overcome it, they must employ a clever, seductive, and deeply vicious strategy.

The blasters offer a subversive but seductive vision of the United States as an evil actor, and have provided an alternative unionism rooted in intersectional solidarity. Intersectionality, in its original iteration, was perfectly plausible: it suggested that Americans may be the target based on membership in more than one minority category. So, for example, a black woman might face discrimination in a different way than a white woman. But intersectionality has become a rallying cry for disintegrationists who claim that the United States is subject to rigid and inflexible hierarchies that can only be brought down by uprooting the entire American system.

By convincing Americans that any inexplicable disparities are the result of the American system (philosophy, culture, institutions, and history), the blasters have a succinct and irrefutable argument in favor of bringing down the system. Any evidence of disparate treatment becomes an argument against unionism.

This is an emotionally resonant tone. Traditional Americanism suggests that while our system has never been perfect, it has grown more and more, and this means that it should be easier to succeed today, without the obstacles of bigotry that have plagued our history, like never before. That worldview imposes a terrible responsibility on people: if you don't succeed, you can certainly blame personal disadvantages, but it becomes difficult to blame a man of the miasmatic, existential, systemic and flag-covered sack that haunts your dreams. Additional freedom means additional responsibility.

However, if all the disparity can be attributed to the system, personal responsibility becomes a secondary concern. The failures are no longer individual, but systemic. In fact, each flaw becomes an additional brick in the wall of evidence against the United States.

This perspective has become a routine part of radical democratic politics: the notion that a coalition of the supposedly oppressed must emerge and rewrite the entire nature of the American deal. Thus, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announces that "resistance is feminine, intersectional and driven by our belief in others." Senator Kamala Harris of California explains that identity politics should not be avoided; in fact, he argued, the phrase itself was designed to "minimize and marginalize the problems that affect us all." As former Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the id of the Democratic Party in 2019, put it, "This is a country that has been defined by fundamental systemic endemic racism since the founding of this country."

Thanks to the policy of disintegrationism, the media routinely focuses on demographic change in the United States as a harbinger of radical political change. Steve Phillips of the Center for American Progress wrote triumphantly in The Nation that "the concerns of people of color should be driving politics today and into the future." This is not a marginal thought in Democratic circles; For a large swath of the Democratic intelligentsia, it is a strategic axis. It is not a small irony that far-right racists hold exactly the same point of view: that the changing ethnic makeup of the United States represents an inherent threat to the American system and prescribe its own form of racial disintegration as a solution. Unfortunately, that alt-right mindset has occasionally crossed over to the Republican Party as well.

All of this is deeply divisive. But from the disintegrationist point of view, the true anti-unity forces are among the defenders of traditional Americanism. Unity, say the disintegrationists, may spring from opposition to the system. This is why disintegrationists have categorized culturally unifying symbols like the American flag as inherently divisive. Kneeling for the national anthem represents more authentic unifying behavior than defending it (Beto O & # 39; Rourke suggested: “I can't think of anything more American than to stand up peacefully or kneel for your rights, anytime, anywhere, anywhere site "). Scientific research is considered intolerant, and the meritocracy itself is ridiculed as discriminatory. Belief in free markets, even opposition to nationalized health care, is evidence of America's roots in slavery. Adherence to American institutions like federalism and the Electoral College is punished as inherently discriminatory. The traditional dependence of the United States on reasoned conversation is considered polarizing, as seen when moderate opinion editor Bari Weiss resigned from the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of crushing any ideas that differ from a left-wing orthodoxy erda.

All the factors that once unified us are now presented as divisive. And only surrendering to the disintegrating worldview wins moral absolution.

And the disintegrationists demand reverence. They harness the power of cultural institutions to attack and destroy those who stand in their way. Their strategy is based on a simple rule: the screeching wheel is greased. In the world of social media, this means targeting corporations that are too risk averse to defend freedom of expression or their own values. Thus, disintegration activists spend their days searching for conservative video programs that misrepresent, and then support crowdsourcing on Twitter for boycotts that never materialize. Often a few tweets are enough to entice advertisers to leave hosts, urge social media platforms to demonetize or remove platforms from suspected violators, or even change comprehensive broad-based policies.

The ever-changing limits of political correctness, as imposed by the elitist disintegration mafia, force silence or compliance.

Corporations, which, after all, are motivated by profit rather than principle, often yield even to slight pressure. Corporations are non-ideological in nature, contrary to the characterization of the left; they are legal structures designed to limit liability. This means that a few interns who speak out loud in a massive company can shape politics from the inside, and it also means that a moderate media firestorm may be enough to change even billions of dollars companies towards more restrictive standards of speech.

Even charities are not free from disintegration tabs. Boy Scouts may be forced to denounce their own principles, if those principles comply with traditional attitudes toward Judeo-Christian morality. Chick-fil-A may be forced by governmental and non-governmental pressure to abandon charitable donations to organizations like the Salvation Army. University campuses, where disintegrationists effectively control many administrations, have become the scene of appalling Maoist deployment and fighting platforms.

Hollywood has also become the tip of the sphere in the bullying business. Because celebrities are particularly vulnerable to bad press, they are often forced to comply with the disintegration point of view or be fired. The slightest objection to the issues on the most radical leftist agenda generates a reprimand that threatens his career. Mario López, for example, committed the serious sin of suggesting that it would be "dangerous as a parent" to determine, based on a 3-year-old child's gender confusion, that the child really suffers from gender dysphoria, adding: "You are just a boy." This was enough to stimulate E! to pressure López for a public apology, which he duly gave. The man has a family to support. We also. Disintegrationists know this. And they are not willing to leave any area of ​​American life untouched by its acidity.

Disintegrationists are removing every piece of connective tissue in American life. This is constantly happening around us. We cannot watch a soccer match without facing disintegrationism; We can't pick up a celebrity magazine, attend a church event, or go to a restaurant without first considering politics.

This is effective. It is effective because it is exhausting. Is meant to be. It is meant to convince Americans to raise their hands and simply abide by the dictates of blasters, or to compel Americans to politically divide all elements of everyday life. Either solution is unfeasible for a country that wants to stay united. Unionism suggests that despite our differences, we are, at bottom, Americans. Disintegrationism suggests that despite our American passports, we are, at bottom, different.

The dirty little secret of disintegrationism is that there is no unity at the end of destruction. There is only more destruction. The revolution will eat its creators. No new world will be rebuilt after the destruction of the philosophy, culture, institutions, and history of the United States. Tribalism will simply replace national unity. The opposition glue that currently unites the disparate factions of disintegration will simply disappear. All that will be left are polarized groups, seeking their own interests.

That means that the fight to save the United States is, above all, a fight to defend unionism. It is to that fight that we must go.

"How to destroy America in three easy steps" by Ben Shapiro. Copyright © 2020 by Benjamin Shapiro. Reprinted with permission from Broadside Books, a print by HarperCollins Publishers.