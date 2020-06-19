How risky is it to attend a Trump campaign rally during a pandemic?

Tulsa's Oklahoma Bank Center arena is 19,000; Attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. People have been queuing for days to secure their places.

The rally violates virtually all of the guiding principles for meetings issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Putting it in the "highest risk" category. It's big and it's inside. Social distancing will almost certainly not be possible if the arena is filled with something close to its capacity. Attendees will likely be screaming and singing (and blowing drops farther and faster than if they were speaking quietly). There may be social pressure not to wear masks, as many Trump supporters have scoffed at wearing masks during the pandemic, and Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he believes some people use them to indicate their disapproval.

"We know what causes virus transmission to occur more frequently, and that includes close contact, particularly unmasked, crowds, (being) indoors versus outdoors, duration of contact, and then yelling also increases the chance of transmission." said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston. "There will be tens of thousands of people present. So it's a great place to spread the virus. And from what I understand, it's not just about people living in Tulsa. There are people who come from far away to go to the rally, for them to return to their home cities, and for us to see the spread outside of the Tulsa area. "

Dr. Howard Markel, professor of history of medicine and pediatrics and communicable diseases at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, echoed the concerns. "It is in a crowded auditorium, I am sure it is recirculated air; people will applaud, applaud and scream. And there is a risk that some of them will become infected with Covid. It is the opposite of social estrangement, social overcrowding and that presents a risk, particularly because (the infections are) as a stimulus around the Solar Belt. "

How big is the risk?

Quantifying risk is difficult, but CNN contributor Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, tried to show how the virus could be spread.

"You can do some basic numbers to determine how many people will be infected," he said. Consider a BOK-sized arena and the Tulsa County incident rate is about 3 per 1,000, but the rally will also attract people from elsewhere.

If 100 people in the audience arrive already infected, even without symptoms, transmission studies suggest that approximately 20% of people are responsible for releasing 80% to 99% of the virus into the environment. This is called the Pareto principle and it is well described in public health.

"So of those 100, you're seeing 20 people who are seriously releasing a lot of viruses there," said Bromage.

Being indoors, he said, increases the risk of transmission approximately 20 times. Not wearing masks increases it further. "Add screams, chants, chants, it's a 10 to 50-fold increase in viral particles or respiratory drops coming out," he said.

And finally, people will be in fixed places for long periods, which increases the risk mainly for people who are within a certain radius of someone who is expelling a large amount of viruses.

So while a single individual on average spreads the virus to two or three other people, in this scenario, a crowded arena where there is a lot of screaming and possibly little mask, each of those 20 attendees who shed a large amount of virus could Bromage He said it potentially infects 40 to 50 people. Those 800 to 1,000 newly infected people go home, possibly out of state, and potentially spread further. It is the anatomy of an outbreak.

"From an infection control point of view, it's a terrible idea," said Bromage.

The risk is also related to the health of the protesters

While the demographics of people arriving in the BOK area are unknown, it is a fair bet that many will be, if not Tulsa, Oklahoma, which in terms of health ranks low compared to other states, Karen Dawn said, an Assistant Professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing.

"This is a high-risk group. When we look at Oklahoma's health risks, it ranks 46th in health, so we are dealing with an unhealthy population," he explained. "Twenty percent of Oklahoma residents smoke; they have a high percentage of uninsured Americans; 35% of the population is obese; 12.5% ​​of the population has diabetes, which is higher than our national average. And when it comes to cardiovascular disease, it's 49th out of 50. All of those things put someone at risk of getting Covid-19. "

"So add the (inland) location, add the proximity, add the increasing number of cases, and add the high risk of chronic disease. It's a recipe for disaster," he said.

Seniors are also urged to take additional precautions to avoid Covid-19: the CDC notes that 80% of reported Covid-19 deaths in the United States have been in adults over the age of 65.

Organizers of the rally say that prior to entry, attendees will have their temperature checked and receive hand sanitizers and face masks. But none of the experts CNN spoke to said those measures will suffice, especially since an infected person is usually clearing the virus two days before showing symptoms and many people are asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

"We know that 40% of cases, maybe even more, are asymptomatic, which means they don't have a fever. So it could catch some people, but not the vast majority of infected people," says Troisi , the epidemiologist. "Giving out masks is good, but better would require masks and model the behavior of wearing masks. And since wearing masks has become a political statement, I think there will be social pressure not to wear a mask. In this case, the hand the disinfectant is good, but I don't think it's going to stop many cases that way. Most of the spread is through the air. "

& # 39; They are going to kill some of them & # 39;

Apparently, public health experts aren't the only ones concerned about the rally's potential to spread the coronavirus: registrants have to sign waivers saying they won't sue if they have Covid-19.

For Art Caplan, a NYU Langone Health bioethicist and CNN medical contributor, that's untrue.

"People who come to the rally don't care about them, except as a photo shoot, because they are going to kill some of them and some of their family and friends," Caplan said during an appearance on CNN Newsroom. week. "What we are seeing is pure propaganda that hurts the American people."

Markel from the University of Michigan was also concerned about the opinion piece by Vice President Mike Pence in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that said concerns about a second wave of infections are exaggerated.

"To suggest that we are out of the woods, as Mike Pence said, is simply ignorant of how this pandemic unfolds," says Markel.

Markel would know. As director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, he is very familiar with the ebb and flow of a pandemic. He draws a parallel between this pandemic and the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic.

"There were bans on public gathering, and there were closings of theaters, vaudeville houses, dance halls, bars, bowling alleys, even baseball games. So it is the last big effort for social distance on such a large level and to such a great viral threat, "he explained. "But once people started coming back in 1918-1919 and resumed their lives, the influenza virus was still circulating, just as the Covid-19 virus was still circulating. And when they moved, a second wave appeared. worries "As we go underground and start interacting with more and more people, we increase our risk."

"It really is about the case fatality rate (how many people get sick and die from this disease) that has led to the unemployment of our country for two or three months. This would not be done if it were only seasonal flu because the The measures are just as damaging, "said Markel, noting that going to a political rally is not a necessary risk. "I just don't think this is something worth doing at this particular time, with this particular public health issue."

Ultimately, experts say we won't know for two to three weeks, maybe even a month, if this increase contributed to an increase in cases. With Oklahoma already seeing an increase in cases, it could be difficult to resolve even at that time.

None of the experts CNN spoke to for this story, Bromage, Dawn, Markel and Troisi, said they would be willing to take a risk.

When asked if he would attend, Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told the Daily Beast in an interview Tuesday: "I am in a high-risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course I no".

Even some of Trump's political allies seem to be playing it safe. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference Thursday that he would not attend, despite his state's proximity to Tulsa. He emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining sufficient social distance, and if those safety precautions are not taken, he encouraged attendees to take the test after the rally.

Tips for attending a rally

For those planning to attend, here are some tips from the experts on how to stay safe and protect others.

"Number one: stay home if you are sick. It is very, very dangerous; other people can get sick. If you are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system, if you have any chronic disease – heart disease; any of the respiratory diseases, including asthma , emphysema, COPD, diabetes: stay home. If you're obese, stay home. If you're over 65, stay home, "Dawn said. "If you go, please wear a mask, physically distance at least six feet from other people, I know it's really difficult to do, and don't scream. And then, once you stop concentrating, quarantine for two weeks. "

Bromage agreed. "I'd like to say don't go. We know you're not smart, especially if you're (older) and have any of these health risks. I don't care about your political affiliation, it's just that if" I have those risks, you should be doing things. to help protect your health, "he said.

"If you're going, your job is to minimize interactions; the more handshakes you have, the more groups you mix with, each of those interactions increases your chances of actually being exposed to the virus. I wouldn't." I do not live in spaces for longer than I need. The masks would be great. They will protect others around you and give you some protection if you are using a good quality one, "said Bromage.

He recommends quarantining for about four days after the manifestation and then getting tested to see if he was infected.

"My strongest advice would be, if you're not going to do that, then don't surround anyone who is at high risk for a few weeks after that rally. If he hits a population of vulnerable people, because you went out and visited in-laws or something like that is going to cause a problem. "