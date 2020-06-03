How She-Hulk Originally Got Her Powers in Marvel Comics

Before it appears on the big screen, review the circumstances of how Bruce Banner's cousin, attorney Jennifer Walters, became the Sensational She-Hulk.

While lightning can never hit the same spot twice, the same can't be said about gamma radiation and the Bruce Banner clan's relatives. Although the suffering Suffering Hulk paid the price for saving his future partner / best friend Rick Jones from that famous desert gamma radiation experiment, that same heroism would one day change the life of his cousin Jennifer Walters. Due to Bruce's intervention, Jennifer Walters would also go by another name, the sensational She hulk – With a similar power set and, fortunately, a more modern wardrobe.

In Savage She-Hulk # 1 (1980) Written by Stan Lee and drawn by artists John Buscema and Chic Stone, the ever paranoid and wandering Bruce Banner is evading authorities and people looking for him, but he can't resist going to Los Angeles to see his cousin Jennifer Walters. The two family members get together and catch up when Bruce tells Jennifer the story of how he became the Hulk and why he should always be running away, confessing to someone who was more like a sister than a cousin to him. During their meeting, Jennifer tells her about her latest case against a local crime boss and how she planted a false rumor to get him out. The criminal, Nick Trask, responds with two hired pistols that shot Jen and would have killed her … if not for the timely intervention of her cousin Bruce.

Recognizing the empty house of a neighborhood doctor, Bruce enters and tries to save his dying cousin with an emergency blood transfusion. While Bruce stays behind and evades police interrogations, he only leaves Los Angeles once he learns that Jennifer will make a full recovery, reasoning that she will be safer without him.

As Jennifer recovers and tries to understand Bruce's absence, Trask's hitmen return dressed as doctors to finish the job. While she is contained, her anger takes hold of her and, in the eyes of her alleged killer, Jen transforms into a taller, green-skinned version of herself, complete with super strength and super anger issues. Enjoying the observation one of the assassins made about her appearance, the recently nicknamed She-Hulk stops her second assassination attempt and quickly runs away from the room.

Not wanting to let them escape justice, She-Hulk chases them in and out of the hospital showing off her new strength until she gets a confession. Leaving her new witnesses with the arriving police, She-Hulk flees the scene long enough to transform back into the shy Jennifer Walters and conveniently return to the hospital before anyone realizes she's gone. This simple pattern is the kind of Marvel stories Stan Lee was known for, but simplicity lays the groundwork for others to continue right where this awesome creative team left off.

Since then Jennifer has continued to be a lawyer and has had multiple adventures alongside her famous (in) cousin, other Marvel superheroes and is currently a member of the Avengers. With the solo series in development at Disney +, now might be a time to get acquainted with the other green-skinned powerhouse in the Marvel universe. On another unrelated note, Marvel superheroes have since exercised extreme caution in donating blood.

