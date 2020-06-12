How Silicon Valley is putting our rights at risk (Opinion)

We are watching the crest of a wave of national debate that we have had since the 2016 election, when online politics first became synonymous with fake news, conspiracy theories, alternative events, whistles, trolling, and gaslighting. With the 2020 presidential election just five months away, and many of us trapped at home and online due to quarantines and curfews, it is time for us to demand an internet that unites us in the spirit of debate and discussion, in place of polarization and manipulation. .

With more than 80 million followers, President Trump has benefited greatly from Twitter. It not only allows you to "defend yourself", use your own words, against critical press coverage, but also to evade your responsibility to the public when you endorse slanderous, defamatory or hateful content. How? Because, unlike the main media, Twitter and other social networks do not have to be responsible for what they publish. This gives Trump the ability to tweet his way to unprecedented attention, a power to publicly humiliate that some say keeps Republicans online.

Perhaps that's why, when Twitter tagged two of Trump's tweets as "potentially misleading" for the first time, the President immediately retaliated by signing an executive order that could remove certain legal protections for social media companies. While some observers worry that what the President really wants to do is "turn the Federal Communications Commission into (his) speech police," we cannot lose sight of the big picture. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 48% of American adults, across the political spectrum, agree that tech companies should be regulated.

Regulating tech companies should have nothing to do with Trump's personal interests, of course, but support our democracy and citizens. Yes, technology has been of great benefit to the public, for example, helping the Black Lives Matter and its allies protests. But technology companies should not be allowed to privately design information highways that manipulate what we think, believe, and feel. We need the supervision of algorithms that influence how information reaches us through social networks and the Internet.

These algorithms are the real power mechanisms that affect the way information flows, goals, clues, and the impact on our behavior. They determine much more than our experiences on social networks; They are the engines behind the decisions made around bank loans, insurance, access to housing, even how we are watched. We need to get involved in the research, if not the design, of these algorithms because we know what underlies the choices of technology companies: like other large corporations, it is not democracy, it is its bottom line.

A front row seat for Covid-19 conspiracies

While we all wait together for the Covid-19 pandemic, a captive audience at home in front of our screens, we have front row seats to explain why inexplicable tech companies are so dangerous. No, this is not a Netflix original. It is a pandemic thriller in which both Internet virality and biological virality work together to create a political crisis for all of us. Many of us have already heard about the new generation of coronavirus conspiracy theories that tend to pop up on social media under hashtags like #scamdemic and #plandemic, the latter of which allegedly brought together over 26,000 posts before Instagram decided to block it. .

Many of these theories have used the Internet to convert what might have a kernel of possible truth into an experience of hysterical certainty. If we assume that the conspiracy theories brought to us by online algorithms are true, we have drifted away from reasoned discussion and thoughtful information exchange on a bad "knowledge" trip and crazed paranoia. This makes us mistrust and stereotype each other, and address important questions, for example, about whether a given vaccine is appropriate for a given person or demographic, as a basis for discriminating against each other.

Algorithms in a "care economy"

The algorithms that power the Internet today are optimized to make stunning, eye-catching content more visible. Our technology companies, from Facebook to YouTube, are in the business of monetizing our behaviors and collecting our intimate data. As a result, the social media channels we all depend on for news are designed to fuel our greatest fears and anxieties. In an economy of desperate attention for clicks, actions, likes, eyeballs and comments, this increases even more.

Moving forward with transparency and oversight regulations

As the 2020 election approaches, we are likely to be involved in new disinformation campaigns driven again, as in 2016, by foreign governments or suspicious organizations like Cambridge Analytica, which specialized in manipulating our behaviors by targeting us online based on his predictions of our psychology. . This is because we have not enacted any legislation to ensure that technology platforms are not controlled by these third parties; we simply rely on them to better monitor themselves with little visibility of how they are doing. Most of us recognize that the private interests that dominate the Internet do not support us as citizens in a democracy or as workers in an increasingly digital economy. Now is the time to move forward with regulations calling for greater transparency and oversight, if not public governance, of the algorithmic systems that feed the Internet. Many Americans agree with this, and the coronavirus pandemic has probably only strengthened this ethic.

Keep in mind that Zoom has recently been called a "privacy disaster" (which it says has fixed) that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is on his way to becoming the first trillionaire in five years, in part thanks to the pandemic. Note that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has rolled out the red carpet for tech tycoons Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt (of Google), giving them broad influence on what the state will look like after the pandemic, all without lawsuits. clear responsibility or transparency. .

Regulation will be needed to compel Facebook, Google, Apple and other large technology companies to collaborate with us in promoting the public good. Yes, in response to public concern, companies like Twitter and Facebook have hired data verifiers and installed improved algorithms designed by artificial intelligence experts. But these services are private, their internal operation is secret and their code is exclusive. Your factual verification depends on who you think is credible. And while Facebook insists that its data verifiers are certified by Poynter's International Fact Verification Network, its engineers and corporate executives have the final say on what counts as true on their platform.

The algorithms and corporate decisions that shape our social networks are like the programming that shapes the software that technology companies sell to police departments – hidden. The keys to our democracy should not be hidden inside black boxes that hide bias, profit seeking, and even outright racism. We need to demand protections that create power for the people in the code.

That is why we have proposed a Declaration of Digital Rights that requires disclosure and transparency about what data is collected about us, by whom and for what purposes. It means public governance and auditing of algorithms and facial recognition systems / AI, monetary compensation for those whose data is extracted from them to generate billions of dollars for secret investors and executives, and active antitrust investigations in large technology companies to protect the interest. public. .

Consider how timely this is as we witness a wave of protests in our country that have not been seen since the 1960s. A Declaration of Digital Rights could lead the most criminalized populations in the country to create technologies that support both racial justice. like criminal justice. In recent years, we have learned that our police and courts are increasingly dependent on algorithmic technology, which has for the most part been created by white and Asian male engineers at technology companies, not by the black and brown populations most vilified by our justice system. . Instead of continuing to be distressed by this, let's imagine: What would surveillance be like if Black Lives Matter had a seat at the table when criminal databases were designed and implemented or the algorithms that run predictive surveillance software? This legislation could also ensure that citizens are notified every time they interact with artificial intelligence systems, such as facial recognition technologies, that have tended to reinforce and normalize racial and gender biases. Amazon, for example, claims to be "supportive" of the protests while benefiting from sales of "Rekognition," its facial recognition technology, which an ACLU report said was racially discriminatory, to police departments and the military. Amazon has championed the technology, but has also said it supports "calls for an appropriate national legislative framework that protects individual civil rights and ensures that governments are transparent in their use of facial recognition technology."

Rather than relying on private corporations that label themselves as servants of the public, people need to have greater power over our public technologies and institutions.

Our data is not just numbers, transaction logs, clicks or likes; they are traces of our human creativity, our relationships and our lives. Collected almost at every moment of our lives, they are ours and nobody else's, and it is time that we make the technological oligarchs recognize it.