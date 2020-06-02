How Skullcandy’s New Wireless Earbuds Are Easy To Find When Lost, Thanks To Tile

Skullcandy's latest wireless headphones come with built-in Tile technology so the owner doesn't have to worry about losing them and never finding them again.

Skullcandy recently released some new true wireless headphones, and one of their top selling points specifically satisfies the fear that some may be buying such small audio devices for listening to music. That is, the fear of losing one or both small headphones after spending money on them. With Skullcandy's new options, it's no longer a problem letting shoppers enjoy their favorite songs without worrying about losing their headphones.

Skullcandy is a popular brand that makes available audio products designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. As a result, you will often find a selection of headphones and earphones that vary not only in style, but also in size and color. While this is also true for the company's latest offerings, they do come with a distinguishing feature, Tile technology. Tile is a company that has made a name in & # 39; lost and found & # 39; with its products using technology that makes it easy to find an item when it's out of place. For example, many of Tile's products can be connected to keys, wallets, and phones, making it easy to locate at any time.

In theory, you can buy a Tile product and connect it to your headphones. However, Skullcandy's latest line of audio products comes with the same built-in Tile technology and when the headphones are lost, the owner can use the related smartphone app to track them again. There are four new products available to buy: Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo, and while the price varies by model, they are all priced under $ 100.

A closer look at the new Skullcandy headphones

Although wireless headphones have been popular for a long time, they probably got a useful sales boost when Apple started rolling out phones without the headphone jack. Compared to Apple's AirPods, Skullcandy headphones are generally available in a variety of different color options. While other competitors are also focused on color choice, you can even buy Pikachu-themed headphones, color is just one of the outlets offered with Skullcandy products, priced differently. Speaking of which, even the most expensive of the new Skullcandy headphones is only about half the listed price of AirPods.

Tile's phone app can be an excellent solution to help locate missing valuables, although it is not the only app that can help with lost items. For example, the Find My app on Apple devices can be used to find missing Apple products. While the Apple app is capable of finding missing AirPods, Tile does come with some additional features that can make a difference, including the option to get help from the Tile community to help find the item. After all, not everyone uses an Apple device, and the Skullcandy with Tile alternative makes more financial sense. In addition to Tile technology, there is also a dedicated Skullcandy app that is downloadable and is compatible with the new headphones. However, it's worth mentioning that some of the reviews on the App Store and Google Play suggest that the Skullcandy app needs a bit of work to improve connections for wireless music playback.

