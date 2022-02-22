A common question after a construction accident is how long to wait before hiring an attorney for help. There is no need to wait before speaking with an attorney. After receiving medical attention for injuries, the victim can speak with an attorney right away and start working on a case to obtain compensation. There are a few reasons why it’s important to start working with an attorney as soon as possible, including the following.

Collect Evidence

Evidence can start to disappear or degrade almost immediately, depending on the type of evidence. Other evidence can be deleted or destroyed, making it impossible to use in court. Lawyers like those at Diamond Injury Law can start gathering evidence for how the accident happened and who may be liable. This can include surveillance footage, witness statements, photos of the accident, and a lot more. Gathering the evidence quickly helps prevent anything from happening and offers the attorney the chance to start analyzing it right away.

Talk to Witnesses

Witnesses to the accident may be willing to speak with the attorney about what happened from their point of view. Sometimes, the victim may not know exactly what happened to cause the accident, but a witness will because they saw everything from a different angle. The witness may need to sign an affidavit that discusses what they saw or heard before the accident. This can then be used in court to show what happened and what caused the accident. A lawyer is needed to interview the witness and create an affidavit.

Protect Rights

Those who are injured in a construction accident do have certain rights, but they might not know what those rights are or how to uphold them. This could mean they inadvertently say something to the employer or insurance company that could damage the case or reduce the amount of compensation awarded. Working with an attorney provides the victim with help understanding and advocating for their rights and can help to prevent them from saying or doing anything that could jeopardize the case. It is always better to let the attorney handle any communications to prevent issues from developing.

Make Sure Deadlines are Met

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadlines for court cases are crucial. there is a statute of limitations that dictates how long the victim has to file a claim against the liable party. If the claim is not filed in time, the victim misses out on the opportunity to obtain compensation. There are also other deadlines throughout the process for filing certain paperwork. The attorney can help with all of this, ensuring that everything is turned in on time. This prevents missed deadlines that could have a huge impact on the end result of the case.

If you have been injured in a construction accident, take the time to seek medical attention for any injuries. Then, go ahead and set up a consultation with a construction accident attorney for as soon as possible. The sooner the meeting is held, the quicker the attorney can start helping. It is never too early to start working with an attorney, as there is a lot they can do to help with your case. At the consultation, you’ll be able to learn more about how they can help and what they expect to happen as a result of your case.