How Star Trek Helped Save Mission: Impossible 2

It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when Tom Cruise Mission Impossible It was seen as a single movie rather than an entire franchise. Recently, writers Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga discussed how their hit 1996 movie Star Trek: first contact It brought them to the attention of Cruise, who then asked them to rewrite the script for Mission: Impossible 2 after the talks ended with the film's original writer, David Marconi. Ronald D. Moore says this about how Star Trek helped save the Mission Impossible franchise.

"[First Contact] came out in November 1996, and a Paramount executive who worked at First Contact approached us shortly after the premiere in December. Don Granger [who was the chief executive of Star Trek at the time] contacted us. He called us and said, "Hey, we're having trouble taking off M: I-2. I think you and Brannon could be good candidates to help. "

"Obviously it was a great opportunity for us, and a lot of fun, to go from having this great training experience as we began our careers working on Star Trek for the past few years to now have the opportunity to work on a Tom Cruise movie."

Mission impossible 2 It is seen as a strange entry in the series. Directed by Chinese action author John Woo, the film is best remembered for its exaggerated bike jousting scenes, the inexplicable pigeons flying in the middle of the scenes, and Cruise's bare-handed mountain climbing portion, which He created the concept of the actor doing increasingly dangerous stunts in each new installment of the franchise. As Moore went on to explain, even back then Tom Cruise was heavily involved in creating the movie beyond just being the main character.

"We used to meet Tom every day for like a month. We just dated him and worked on the story. He was wild. Looking back now, it was really cool what we did. We really liked him, he was a great guy. Very smart, he was fun … he had a deep understanding of film and cinema. "

This collaboration between the writers and Cruise led to many of the film's best-known scenes, including the hijacking of a passenger plane, the concept of the film's central Mcguffin, the virus & # 39; Chimera & # 39; and rock climbing. sequence, which Moore states was entirely Cruise's idea.

"That sequence was all Tom. Tom was involved in rock climbing at the time. It was like 'I want to climb rocks at first' and we said 'okay'."

While the final product that Moore and Braga helped create is generally considered the weakest entry in the series, they have fond memories of the time they spent on the project. For Moore, talking about film with Woo was another memorable advantage of being part of Mission impossible 2:

"We met him a couple of times, he was great. I was amazed at him because [TNG writer and Deep Space Nine showrunner] Ira [Steven-Behr] had gotten me into Hard Boiled and The Killer back in time. and I was so into those movies. And there was a time when Woo and I were alone, and I just had to ask him about creating the tea house scene [shooting] that Hard Boiled opens up. And it lit up a little bit and he said, 'Oh, that was it,' you know, he says, 'We spent days plotting, working with the cinematographer, and he was so encouraged by talking about it and how challenging it was. achieve that scene. "

