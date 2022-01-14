In today’s world, technology is the backbone of every industry. From food to manufacturing facilities, there’s no way that technology isn’t a part of it. It makes the process so much easier and faster. The same way the meat processing factories have recently adapted to a robot depalletizer that makes the packing process more efficient, sanitary, and reliable.

Undoubtedly, it is reshaping the meat processing industry as we know it. Also eases the customers’ minds that packaging is done without having to be manually handled. In this blog, we will list the various ways in which technology supports meat processing factories. We will also discuss how the supply chains get faster and smoother.

1. Automating the supply chain

The primary reason why technology has become widespread in recent years. It enables automation. In the meat processing industry, everything from cleaning to packaging happens through advanced robots. The conventional manual packaging process consumed a lot of time. There were also occurrences of many human errors that led to the waste of processed meat. By automating this process using robot depalletizers, many companies are attaining higher productivity rates.

2. Operates in cold temperatures

Meat should always be maintained at prescribed temperatures. Even at freezing temperatures, technology nowadays works its wonders. The packaging robots are covered in a protective suit to ensure that their mechanisms are at an optimal temperature while the outside is too cold. There’s also a dedicated heating system that keeps the temperature within the suit from going below the minimum operating temperature.

3. Compact

Having numerous employees working towards packing the processed meat can increase the packing cost and the floor space needed for the operation. However, an automated machine can easily fit within a small space and do the job of many employees in an orderly fashion. Furthermore, the time taken is also very much lower, setting the bar high for your competitors. For instance, a robot with a width of 10 meters can easily fold around 1000 packets of meat per hour. On the other hand, a human can only pack about 100 packets in a similar time. This means a machine has more than 10 times the productivity of a human.

4. Efficient storage

Storing processed, and packed meat is another challenge that the food processing industries face. We all know that the packaged products get arranged in cells even during manual processes. Yet, a human cannot possibly pack the pallets tighter than a machine can. You can efficiently store many meat packs within a small area. Also, tighter packaging means better protection against moisture and other such damages to the meat.

Conclusion

The primary reason why we recommend using robotic depalletizers is that it saves meat. With meat being a perishable food, it is important to save it from going to waste. By adopting this technology, you are creating more opportunities for talented employees, preventing wastes, and avoiding business losses. Know more about the meat handling and palletizing machines at https://www.dgs-ps.com/.