How the Best Studio Ghibli Movies Help Me Face the World

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli's week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese House of Animation Library in digital and broadcast services, we are studying the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week . This essay was originally published in 2018 and was updated for publication.

Watching the movies from Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki's beloved Japanese animation studio, I tend to fall apart emotionally. It is not only magic that moves me, but honesty and signs of self-fortification. There is no tragedy or cosmic dilemma without an uncommon sweetness, some anchoring force, that characters must provide for themselves.

It's in the way that Satsuki's My neighbor Totoro She packs bento boxes for her younger sister, Mei, when her mother is hospitalized, or when Mei then throws a tantrum, crying for her mother, the thick mucus of heartbreak distorting and wetting her face. They are Sheeta and Pazu from Castle in the sky, eating toast "and, for dessert, a green apple and sweets". that Pazu packed, because he already loves his new friend.

I live in Florida, and during the 2016 election, I saw the faces of my friends who had been gathered by Andrew Gillum turn pale as the night dragged on terribly. The next day, we ate together, frustrated in a world whose acute cruelty has always existed for us. I thought of Chihiro, the protagonist of 10 years of the majestic Made disappear, crying in a rice ball. Trapped in a bathhouse for spirits, the film's protagonist is miserable: a witch stole her name, and the cursed food transformed her parents into pigs. Still, Haku, a trapped spirit, takes time to feed her, and she in turn watches over him. The basic reality of Ghibli movies is usually like ours. There are no superheroes, just complex characters whose bravery faces doubt and whose doubt regularly gives way to love. Each projection teaches me something about how to live in the cold and punishing world with trust and compassion, which is difficult to do.

Studio Ghibli / GKids

At Still processing podcast episode "We are exhausted, you are exhausted, everyone is exhausted", New York Times critic Wesley Morris describes the "illuminating tonic" of "culture that talks about living with all this madness (…) and trying to break through through it, without losing your mind. " There are means of communication out there, co-presenter Jenna Wortham adds, "offering us coping mechanisms. They are not easy exits, but they are more likely to move forward."

Ghibli's interstitial scenes of ritualistic worldliness (harmless conversations, cooking, hugging) offer no escape from the disasters that revolve around him. When Satsuki and Mei pick vegetables with Granny, their neighbor, or fly to the treetops in Totoro's soft belly, no one has forgotten the underlying tension, the potentially imminent loss. In Grave of the fireflies, Isao Takahata's adaptation of a short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, who struggles with the aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, a boy named Seita ties his little sister Setsuko to his back in preparation for an airstrike. He is not panicking. Viewers already know how the story will end for these children, thanks to the beginning of the movie. But these displays of real kindness, the kind that envelops another body in a warm and vulnerable hug, are coping mechanisms. It is self-preservation in the face of despair.

The word "solastalgia", devised by the philosopher Glenn Albrecht and his wife Jill to describe the pain associated with the slow loss of weather as we know it, has created a lonely outline around my recent views of the movies. As we retreat, we slowly acclimatise to pain; Ghibli's films are full of possibilities to move forward or to keep moving. Seita and Setsuko, their lost homes and parents, build swings and catch fireflies. Setsuko pricks her finger with a needle and licks it. Seita often sacrifices her own body, giving up food so that Setsuko can eat. In Howl’s Moving Castle, Miyazaki's 2004 film adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones' eponymous novel, The World at War seems to be on the verge of going up in flames. But what matters is the preservation of the heart (howling of the literal heart of the magician, the metaphor of the heroine Sophie); In an unusually happy ending, their love ends the battle.

Studio Ghibli / GKids

In that Still processing episode, Morris admits that he is "about to hit the limit," that there is simply too much life to take in, and he is right. LaputaThe villain, Muska, is sadistic and eager for destruction. He wants to find Laputa, discover her secrets and unleash something that punishes him. It turns out that Laputa, once she dominated the world, was later abandoned. It is presumed that the city's population relied too heavily on its advanced technology and lost its sense of connection to the natural ecosystem.

Here on planet Earth, I don't think the oligarchic systems in power are theoretically more horrible than before. It's just that our current particular incarnation of the nightmare feels timeless, not unlike the Laputa monarchy, which has left traces of its history everywhere, and seems destined to reign again in the future. The death of our planet's resources feels as tireless as the outrage of politicians, and the people in power may be excited to erase history and the earth along with it, replacing it with … what? Through Miyazaki's lens, war and environmental destruction turn men into pigs (the protagonist of Porco Rosso), pigs in bitter spirits (the wild boars of Princess Mononoke) and spirits in blackberries dirty with contamination (Made disappearThe spirit of the river).

In The kingdom of madness and dreams, Mami Sumada's 2013 documentary on Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki remembers Jiro Horikoshi, about whom his film The wind increases It is based. Horikoshi designed the Zero fighter jets used in World War II; in The wind increases, is an artist who dreams of flying, or perhaps with freedom. Their hopes are innocent, but they are destroyed by war. "They are cursed dreams," says Miyazaki. "Today, all of humanity's dreams are cursed in some way. Beautiful but cursed dreams."

Miyazaki has been sincere and adamant about his pessimism, and equally, about not allowing emotional toxins to slowly depreciate the will to live. Being cursed, being alive when things are horrible, which is almost always, can be exhausting. Care is a crucial luxury. In Howl’s Moving CastleNow understood as Miyazaki's protest against the Iraq War, Sophie, a young woman transformed into an old woman by a witch, goes through the horrors with a newly discovered trust and love for the people she has encountered. Beneath the battleships, who belong to a side of the war that is never defined ("What difference does it make?" Asks the magician Howl), cradles the child magician Markl, breaks the eggs in a frying pan one by one, snuggle up to the warmth of a fire demon named Calcifer, and hug Howl in a field of bright pink-yellow flowers. There is a lot of quiet needed.

Studio Ghibli / GKids

Halfway through the devastation of Grave of the fireflies, Seita takes Setsuko's empty fruit can and fills it with water. (Later in the story, he will use it to store his ashes.) Setsuko gives it a shake: a flavored drink infused with the remnants of sweets! It is so delicious that she laughs. In a review of Grave of the fireflies for JapanamericaRoland Kelts wrote: “Hollywood will make you believe that heroes are needed when times are tough. Isao Takahata shows us the humble opposite, that when times are difficult, what you need most is humility, patience and self-control. This is how you survive. "

A dear friend of mine once suggested that Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" is a good song for the Anthropocene; We don't need heroes, Turner says, just one way out, together: "Love and compassion, your day is coming / Everything else is castles built in the air." (The castle could well be Laputa.) Love and humility are survival, even if they don't "triumph over hate."

Before an airstrike, Seita takes Setsuko out to sea, where the salt water plunges into an eruption that has developed from malnutrition. The memory of their mother remains on them, like a cloud of silk. Seita promises to teach Setsuko how to swim. "We will swim, and that will make us hungry," she says, but she still seems anxious. Caring for her brother has created a kind of fortress from which to move and advance. It is only sad because it is short.