How the black turtleneck came to represent the creative genius

Written by Digby Warde-Aldam

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be viewed here. The opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the author.

When disgraced health businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes was charged with fraud charges by her laboratory testing company Theranos last year, much of the media discussion was not based on her alleged corporate recklessness and overwhelming breaches of trust, but on her dress choices: black jackets, black pants, and most importantly, black turtlenecks.

"I probably have 150 of these," she said of them in Glamor magazine in 2015. "(It's) my uniform. It makes it easy for me, because you wear the same thing every day and you don't have to think about it." – One less thing in your life. "Holmes's statements would finally bite her again, summarizing her checkered commercial career in microcosm: style over substance, image projection over integrity.

Steve Jobs has long been associated with turtle necks. Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

Trivial as it may seem, that detail seemed to shed light on her character. According to a former employee, Holmes' taste in sweaters was a conscious channeling of the late Apple supreme Steve Jobs, who was rarely photographed without one of the many black Issey Miyake turtle necks he owned. Her maverick reputation was associated with her faithful wardrobe, her black turtlenecks projecting a brilliant intellect and general disorder. They suggested that he was a different type of businessman, a "visionary" who did not follow boardroom rules. If he had dressed up as Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos, would we really remember him as more than just a rare and cunning CEO?

Here's an obvious question: How did a basic garment come to accumulate such high meanings? The answer lies in its very simplicity. The allure of the turtleneck relies heavily on what it isn't: it makes the classic shirt-and-tie combination look arrogant and the shirt appears shapeless and sloppy, hitting that sweet spot that would otherwise be inaccessible between formality and indifference. It's smart enough to wear under a suit jacket, yet casual and comfortable enough for repeated daily wear.

Audrey Hepburn pictured on the terrace of the Hammetschwand restaurant at the summit of Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Credit: Graphic House / Archive Photos / Getty Images

Developed in the late 19th century as a practical garment for polo players (hence the British name: "polo collar"), it was originally a utilitarian design largely used by athletes, workers, sailors, and soldiers. But at the beginning of the 20th century, the European proto-bohemians already saw possibilities in the elegant functionality of the garment, which harmoniously harmonized with the ideals of embryonic modernist design.

Much of the credit for the later popularity of the turtleneck can be attributed to British playwright Noël Coward, who regularly wore one for a period in his 1920s heyday. Although he said his adoption of the garment was primarily for comfort reasons, it was it became a trademark that immediately suggested disdain for the convention. In any case, he realized, largely because of his risky chances. Tirelessly androgynous actress Marlene Dietrich enjoyed the turtleneck, combining one with a baggy, masculine outfit and a knowing smile in an advertising photograph from the early 1930s. Meanwhile, writer Evelyn Waugh believed it was "the most suitable for lust because it dispenses with all non-romantic gadgets like studs and ties. "

German actress Marlene Dietrich, pictured here in 1971, continued to wear black turtlenecks in old age. Credit: George Stroud / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

But the moment of true turtle neck glory didn't come until the end of World War II, when the post-occupation Paris cultural revival made it a must-have for aspiring existentialists around the world. The garment partnered with the glamorous writers, artists, musicians, and movie stars associated with the city: Juliette Greco, Yves Montand, Jacques Brel, and Miles Davis, to name a few. Audrey Hepburn notably co-opted the appearance on Fred Astaire's 1957 vehicle "Funny Face" in Paris, and where Hepburn went, other Hollywood stars followed.

More importantly, the sullen, elegant, deeply serious French associations gave turtle neck clandestine credibility in the United States in the 1950s. For the next two decades, everyone from Lou Reed and Joan Didion to Eldridge Cleaver and Gloria Steinem were photographed with one. Bob Dylan was rarely seen without one in his so-called "Electric Period" from 1965-1966. That same decade, Andy Warhol adopted the black turtleneck as his signature look, pairing it with shades and a flexible wig. It was possibly the most effective makeover in the history of art; his pre-fame outfit consisted of preppy suits and ties.

Fashions, however, will always lend themselves to parody, and with that, an unworthy slip in the gutter. The 1970s saw the turtle neck worn in a strikingly bright palette that killed off any illusions of genius that it might have previously bestowed on its wearer, for example take Leonardo DiCaprio's wardrobe in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" of this year. and, what is more, the standard black variant came to be seen as a laughable emblem of pretense in the following years. In the 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies," the character of Jonathan Pryce, a Murdoch-style media mogul, wears a black turtleneck in almost every scene; the look represents his arrogance, megalomania and fatal overestimate of his intellectual abilities. Presumably Elizabeth Holmes was not paying attention.

However, the turtle neck was always too useful, too practical, too cool to be consigned to the dustbin of history. When in doubt, look at those classic monochrome photographs from the Velvet Underground, or Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" (1968), or Angela Davis in full radical attire by 1969. The list could go on.

A brief history of the fashion show.

But as a devotee of the turtleneck, my favorite image of the garment will always be the first representation I know of. Painted in 1898, when he was just 26 years old, German artist Bernhard Pankok's best self-portrait captures himself just above waist level, framed in the window of a simply decorated room. His wild hair, wispy mustache, and supremely confident expression look back on the young Rembrandt, but the art-historical tribute is skewed by the tight black turtle neck he wears.

Both in the compositional and in the wardrobe sense, the choice of clothing in Pankok renounces the extravagant frustration of the fashions of the time: shirt collar, jacket, tie, and leaves us to contemplate the essentials of the painting and the characteristics of your subject. Long before the rest of the world realized it, oblivious to the pop-cultural connotations that this uniquely practical garment would acquire, Pankok distills the essence of modernity in a single image. He presents himself as a man of the 20th century before the fact and, unknowingly, also for the 21st century.