How the brutal anti-Trump announcements of the Lincoln Project could remake American politics (opinion)

Images of a president who looks terrifying (and scared) Donald Trump fade into images of federal troops – "faceless agents" – arresting or beating peaceful protesters. "This is how freedom dies," says the narrator, urging Americans to register to vote in November. "Because if we don't, we know how it ends." The closing image fades to a phalanx of police with riot gear.

Another ad features a softer-sounding female narrator. "Something is wrong with Donald Trump," she says. "He is unstable, weak. Problems to speak. Problems to walk". The images show Trump using both hands to drink water during a speech and shuffling down a ramp after a speech at West Point. "The world's most powerful office needs more than a weak, shaky and incapable president," says the narrator. "Trump doesn't have the strength to lead. The character doesn't have to admit it."

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen says these ads are intended for an audience of one – Trump himself. And they appear to have succeeded in getting into Trump's head, and the president struggled to demonstrate his ability to drink water with one hand in his Tulsa concentration.

But will these announcements enter the heads of the voters enough to affect the elections?

The Lincoln Project announcements are unusual. They have not been made by Democrats, but by supporters of Trump's own party.

Founded by a group of Republicans who are not only unhappy with Trump and the Republicans who continue to support him, they are explicit in their support for Joe Biden. Among the most prominent members of the project are George Conway, an influential conservative lawyer who is married to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers, as well as some of the party's best-known political agents, including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson and John Weaver. His work draws attention across and beyond the political spectrum, from comedians to conservative and progressive critics who don't trust the Lincoln Project.

What is less certain than these strong reactions is whether the ability to trend on social media will translate into votes for Biden. Ads have been relatively limited in scope so far. As of mid-July, total spending for the Lincoln Project was less than $ 10 million, although the group has indicated that it plans to raise and spend considerably more than that. That's not enough money to buy enough airtime to reach uncommitted voters. By comparison, in the most competitive House races in 2018, total spending generally exceeded $ 15 million and in some cases was three to four times higher.

Many of those who see the Lincoln Project work will see it on a friend's social media or because someone emailed it to them. This type of viral activity can travel far, but is less likely to reach uncommitted voters than political campaigns need to target right now.

Television remains the most popular news source in the United States, and a Pew Research Center study last year found that only 22% of Americans are on Twitter, a group more likely to be disproportionately young and a Democratic supporter.

At this point in the election, the majority of those receiving the online ads are already paying close attention to politics and are unlikely to change their votes. Also, while these ads may delight Biden fans, as with all ads, it is unclear how persuasive they will be for undecided voters. Political scientists have long struggled with the question of which campaign tactics have the greatest impact and have yet to conclusively answer that question. For example, while it is a conventional belief that Willie Horton's famous ad, with his racist dog whistle, was key to George H. W. Bush's victory in 1988, there has never been clear evidence to prove it.

The veteran consultants involved in the Lincoln Project seem sincere in their desire not only to beat Trump but to praise Biden. This appears to reflect a broader trend in American politics that may have a correspondingly greater impact on the post-Trump United States. Biden is benefiting from an unusually broad coalition that is also attracting other disgruntled Republicans. Campaigns by organizations like Republican voters against Trump, led by conservative activist William Kristol, and rumors that John Kasich, a longtime conservative Republican, are likely to speak at the Democratic convention in support of Biden They will help the former vice president stay comfortable. lead in surveys.

While this will undoubtedly help Biden in the elections, it can also change the mandate of his presidency.

If Biden wins, organizations like Project Lincoln will have new influences and options. They will be among the many groups, including progressive Democratic activists, organized workers, LGBTQ voters and voters of color who can claim to have helped elect him. Unlike those other groups, the Lincoln Project, while virulently anti-Trump, is made up of conservatives. They will be well positioned to be a conservative accountant for progressives who would like to see President Biden's tactic once elected.

It will be difficult for a Biden administration to ignore the leadership of the Lincoln Project after the election. Alternatively, if Trump seriously loses and brings his party down with him, currently a possibility but far from a certainty, a conservative post-Trump party will be necessary. The Lincoln Project, having occupied the political space as anti-Trump conservatives, will also be well positioned to be at the heart of that movement.

For those who hate Trump, each new Lincoln Project ad brings a jolt of excitement. For Trump lovers, each new announcement is a source of outrage and anger. For Biden, if he wins, the effect of the Lincoln Project campaign will have been the empowerment of a handful of smart political consultants positioned to influence the new president or help remake conservative politics.