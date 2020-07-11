How the coronavirus affects the whole body





The team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, one of the hospitals flooded with patients in the spring, went through their own experiences and compiled reports from other medical teams around the world.

His full picture shows that the coronavirus attacks virtually every major system in the human body, directly damaging the organs and causing the blood to clot, the heart to lose its healthy rhythm, the kidneys to lose blood and protein, and the skin to erupt. It causes headaches, dizziness, muscle aches, stomach pain, and other symptoms along with classic respiratory symptoms like cough and fever.

"Clinicians should think of COVID-19 as a multi-system disease," Dr. Aakriti Gupta, a Columbia cardiology fellow who worked on the review, said in a statement. "There is a lot of news about clotting, but it's also important to understand that a substantial proportion of these patients suffer from kidney, heart and brain damage, and doctors need to treat those conditions along with respiratory disease."

Much of the damage caused by the virus appears to come from its affinity for a receptor, a kind of molecular gateway to cells called ACE2. The cells that line the blood vessels, kidneys, liver ducts, pancreas, intestinal tract, and lining of the respiratory tract are covered with ACE2 receptors, which the virus can use to grab and infect cells, the Columbia team wrote in his review, published in the journal Nature Medicine.