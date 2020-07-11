How the coronavirus affects the whole body

The team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, one of the hospitals flooded with patients in the spring, went through their own experiences and compiled reports from other medical teams around the world.
His full picture shows that the coronavirus attacks virtually every major system in the human body, directly damaging the organs and causing the blood to clot, the heart to lose its healthy rhythm, the kidneys to lose blood and protein, and the skin to erupt. It causes headaches, dizziness, muscle aches, stomach pain, and other symptoms along with classic respiratory symptoms like cough and fever.
"Clinicians should think of COVID-19 as a multi-system disease," Dr. Aakriti Gupta, a Columbia cardiology fellow who worked on the review, said in a statement. "There is a lot of news about clotting, but it's also important to understand that a substantial proportion of these patients suffer from kidney, heart and brain damage, and doctors need to treat those conditions along with respiratory disease."
"These findings suggest that multi-organ injury may occur at least in part due to direct damage to viral tissue," the team wrote.
Coronavirus infection also activates the immune system. Part of that response includes the production of inflammatory proteins called cytokines. This inflammation can damage cells and organs, and the so-called cytokine storm is one of the causes of severe symptoms.
"This virus is unusual and it is difficult not to step back and not be impressed by the number of manifestations it has in the human body," Dr. Mahesh Madhavan, another cardiology researcher who worked on the review, said in a statement.
The effects of blood coagulation appear to be caused by several different mechanisms: direct damage to the cells that line the blood vessels and interference with the various coagulation mechanisms in the blood itself. The low oxygen level in the blood caused by pneumonia may make the blood more likely to clot, the researchers said.
These clots can cause strokes and heart attacks, or they can lodge in the lungs or legs. They cover the kidneys and interfere with the dialysis treatments necessary for the sickest patients.
Damage to the pancreas can worsen diabetes, and patients with diabetes have been shown to be at the highest risk for severe disease and death from coronavirus.
The virus can directly harm the brain, but some of the neurological effects probably come from treatment. "COVID-19 patients can be intubated for two to three weeks; a quarter requires ventilators for 30 days or more," said Gupta.
"These are very long intubations and patients need a lot of sedation. 'ICU delirium' was a well-known condition before COVID, and hallucinations may be less of an effect of the virus and more of an effect of prolonged sedation. "
The virus affects the immune system, depleting T cells that the body generally deploys to fight viral infections. "Lymphopenia, a marker of impaired cellular immunity, is a reported cardinal laboratory finding in 67-90% of COVID-19 patients," the researchers wrote.
Doctors must treat all of these effects when coronavirus patients show up at the hospital, the Columbia team said.
There is some good news.
"Gastrointestinal symptoms may be associated with longer disease duration, but have not been associated with increased mortality," the researchers wrote. Many of the effects on the skin, such as rashes and swollen, purple "Covid toes", also go away on their own.