How The Hobbit Changed The Ringwraith Origins For Desolution of Smaug

Peter Jackson & # 39; s The Hobbit movies deviate from J.R.R. Tolkien's original knowledge for the Nazgûl, also known as Ringwraiths. After the enormous success that Jackson enjoyed with his The Lord of the rings trilogy, it was only a matter of time before The Hobbit he received the same treatment, and while Jackson did his best to stay away from the director's chair, fate apparently had other ideas. The Hobbit It was originally conceived as a two-part film story that divided Tolkien's novel in half, but Jackson expanded into a trilogy, seeking to explore material from the author's appendices and broader writings. Arguably the most significant additions were the scenes recounting Sauron's return.

The Lord of the rings He was relatively faithful in his description of Nazg capal-cloaked ethereal servants of Sauron on horseback. The Ringwraiths were originally kings of men in Middle-earth, but after accepting nine Rings of Power from the Dark Lord, their souls were gradually corrupted until each fell completely under Sauron's rule. Both the Jackson trilogies remain intact. As written by Tolkien, the Nazgûl led Sauron's forces during his original era of dominance, but after being defeated by the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, the enemy and his hooded minions vanished. As long as the One Ring remained intact, however, they could cheat death. After centuries of Sauron's recovery, the Ringwraiths returned and began wreaking havoc once again. The group's leader, the Witch King of Angmar, waged a war against Mordor's enemies and after many more years, the nine Nazgûl rallied the band when Sauron was ready to officially announce their own tour back to Middle-earth.

Sauron's return coincides with the events of The Hobbit, but the original novel only makes passing references to "The Ncromancer". Jackson explores these allusions in their entirety, beautifying certain parts along the way. One of Jackson's main deviations is the role of the Nazgûl in The Desolation of Smaug. As with the movie, Tolkien's Middle-earth story sees Sauron occupying Dol Guldur and Gandalf, along with the White Council, send him back to Mordor. The Desolation of Smaug Read between the lines and add your own details to this battle, as Tolkien never recounted how the fight unfolded. The inclusion of the Ringwraith movie in this scene is the result of Jackson's own inference, but at least it does not directly contradict the original author.

On the other hand, The Desolation of SmaugNazgûl graves are more problematic. At Jackson & # 39; s the Hobbit In the trilogy, Gandalf suspects that the Necormancer is Sauron, but only confirms this hunch by visiting the graves of the Nazgûl in High Fells of Rhudaur and finding each tomb ominously empty. Knowing that the Ringwraiths could only be summoned by their master, Gandalf concludes that Sauron's power must be returning. This entire story is a Jackson original, including the graves, the High Fells, and Gandalf using the Nazgûl to confirm that Sauron is rising again. In Tolkien's writings, Gandalf simply traveled to Dol Guldur and saw Sauron's growing presence for himself. Meanwhile, the Ringwraiths were never killed, sealed in graves, or otherwise buried; his spiritual presence vanished due to Sauron's defeat because his existence was intrinsically linked to that of his master. The Nine finally returned to Middle-earth when Sauron's power was regained, but there were no undead kings emerging from the Twilit graves to heed the call of their former leader as The Desolation of Smaug it implies.

The idea that Nazgûl could be buried or sealed represents something like a film retcon. The regular graves would never have contained the Ringwraiths, and there is no suggestion that anyone in Middle-earth had the power to magically seal them. If there were, Frodo might have appreciated his help in The Fellowship of the Ring. Perhaps Jackson's changes in Nazgûl's history were a way to integrate casual enemies. The Lord of the rings fans would recognize in The Hobbit. Perhaps the intention was to provide a film audience with visual confirmation of Sauron's return while not revealing the Dark Lord. Whatever the reason, it's not something that fits as well into the Tolkien tradition as other changes Jackson made. the Hobbit.

