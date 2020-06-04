How The Iconic Title Sequence Was Remade

The 2018 David Gordon Green Halloween movie is the eleventh installment in the franchise and remade the iconic title sequence in a unique way.

David Gordon Green's 2018 slasher horror movie, Hallowe'enrevitalized the popular franchise and its iconic title sequence with classic hands-on effects reminiscent of the days before CGI. The 2018 film is the eleventh installment in the franchise, but it serves as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 film of the same name. 40 years after facing Michael Myers for the first time, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is poised to face him in a final battle.

When John Carpenter first introduced Michael Myers in 1978, he quickly became a horror icon, just like the last girl in the movie, Laurie Strode. Following the original, Halloween 2 continued after the original attacks. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie appeared in four films in total, including the 2018 direct sequel. Long-term fans of the franchise were delighted with the news that Curtis would be facing Michael Myers for the first time since 1998. Halloween H20: 20 years later.

At Hallowe'en franchise, when any of the movies starts playing, it shows a now iconic title sequence that includes a jack-o-lantern that appears on the screen. As the film industry turned away from the practical effects in favor of Computer Generated Imaging (CGI), the 2018 film embraced nostalgia and familiarity with the title sequence to remake it in a witty but simple way that would resonate among the fans.

How practical effects recreated the Halloween title sequence

The unforgettable opening of Hallowe'en It represents a jack-o-lantern as it grows from absolute decay to as pristine as it could be. Part of a Twitter event, #HalloweenAtHome, it was revealed that the art department, along with production designer Richard Wright, accomplished this only through practical effects. Wright had a pumpkin carved into the classic Jack-o-lantern face, and locked him in a warm room with a camera set up to capture every moment. Every 60 seconds, a shot was fired from the pumpkin to mark its minute-by-minute changes.

It was a very low-tech addition that didn't require a lot of monetary help to create the sequence. The biggest concern was that someone enter the room and interrupt the pumpkin's natural decay or move it around anyway. Therefore, Wright wrote signs on the door barring anyone who was not on the design team or himself. Once the pumpkin had broken down the way it was needed for the look, the team took the photos and converted it to an inverse time-lapse video for the title sequence.

Filming the pumpkins took an entire week, but produced more than ideal results. 2018 Hallowe'en The film brought back nostalgia for the original 1978 film, as did its use of practical effects. It not only strengthens the opening of the film; It also provides lifelong fans with an exciting reference to John Carpenter's original movie. Robert Wright and the design team made the title sequence simple but iconic with exquisite attention to detail. In future installments of the Hallowe'en franchise, it's hard to imagine how they can beat this masterful version of this classic opening. Even so, Halloween kills and Halloween ends, reportedly the final installments in the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode series, will hit theaters in 2020 and 2021.

