How the Jeurys Family of Mets prepared to recover

After a disastrous 2019 season, Mets reliever Jeurys Familia made a point in the offseason to lose weight. Blocking the coronavirus did not change those plans.

"I was able to do everything I did in the offseason," Familia said through a translator via Zoom on Wednesday. “I was able to do a lot of cardio, ride a bike a lot. I always had a feeling we were going to play again, so I didn't want to take time off and kept doing the things I did during the offseason. "

Familia gave up a run in an inning pitched in the team's intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, though the running back he scored was placed at second base to simulate an extra inning scenario.

During the lockout, he was able to train with newcomer Dellin Betances in New Jersey. Specifically, Familia has been working on his splitter, a pitch that brought him plenty of success during his first stint with the team, but he ran away from it last year.

Familia has been working to take some speed off the field, allowing him to use it as a more off-speed option.

"I feel super comfortable with the separator," Familia said. “Throughout the entire quarantine process, I was still working on that release, and now I have the confidence to launch that release in any case. That's with any pitch, but especially with the divider. "

Along with Familia and Betances, the bullpen will be anchored by Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson and Edwin Díaz. However, to survive the entirety of the shortened season, members of that group will likely have to be fluent in their roles.

For them, that is not a problem.

"I think running a bullpen is one of the most difficult things for a manager," Wilson said via Zoom Wednesday. "I think that agrees in many places. So, no, you will never really know [your role]. It's nice to have roles, but things are constantly changing. Men can wake up with stiff necks and be depressed that day, and someone it could feel fresh and feel good. So things are always changing. "