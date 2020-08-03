How the Mets can bounce back after the Yoenis Céspedes: Sherman drama

The Mets have produced a record over .500 just three times in the past 11 seasons. Each time they were mediocre or worse for much of the calendar, and then they were among the best teams in the major leagues in the final stretch.

This year is almost all stretching. In late July or early August 2015, 2016 and 2019, the Mets were thriving and finished just like any team in the majors. That allowed them to make the playoffs twice and end last season believing they were headed toward October in 2020.

His formula was expected to win when Jacob deGrom starts, then win behind a deep lineup and bullpen otherwise.

Through 10 games, however, the offense and the relief corps were among the worst in the majors. Normally this could be discarded as a small sample. Except that 10 games are more than 16 percent of the season and although the best expected parts of the team have not materialized, the worst of this organization certainly has: 1. Decreased turnover. 2. Lower defense. 3. Family dysfunction.

The Mets completed the weekend tied for the second worst record in the National League. But if it can be completed this season, there will be a safety net of eight teams in each league making the playoffs. So the Mets were just two games from a postseason spot.

Last year, if there were these expanded playoffs, a winning percentage of .519 would have been necessary in the National League to make it to the postseason. To reach at least a winning percentage of .519, a team would have to go 32-28 if 60 games are played. Therefore, the Mets would need a 29-21 in their 50 final games to hit .519 or better this season (they were 30-20 in their 50 final games in 2019).

Can they play at that level? Some thoughts:

– Yoenis Cespeds left. In his short play window, Cespedes was prone to strikeouts (15 in 34 plate appearances), but he also had two home runs, which tied for the team's lead. In a normal season, it takes a month to see if you can remove the rust caused by two years of near-total inactivity and revive an impact bat. That would have been half this time at least.

So the Mets should see the blessing in this. The trial period and possible distraction from Cespedes were removed once he retired on Sunday. Jed Lowrie was sent to the 45-day injured list. Discussing where that duo fits into the Mets' worst contracts is for another day. But not wasting mental energy on them for the rest of the year is now the wise move. J.D. Davis and Dom Smith are major league hitters. They can play every day.

– But should they? One can DH, the other can play left field. But that will secure a below-average left fielder and keep Brandon Nimmo below average in the center. This year, the pitchers who came together still struck out approximately 24 percent of hitters, even without Noah Syndergaard, but the ball was in the air against them an additional five percent without Groundball teacher Marcus Stroman and Syndergaard.

If the Mets can get their offense going, they have to seriously think about hitting a strong center-field defender like Billy Hamilton or Jake Marisnick ninth and living on their poor offensive performance.

– Will that offense begin? Clutch numbers tend to falter, and the Mets haven't hit well with runners on base, though they've had plenty of base runners. More troubling is how bad the Met righty bats have been (.216 average, .279 on-base percentage). Cespedes was a criminal and now he's gone. Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario have also been poor. Most notable is Pete Alonso, who had no extra base shots and 11 strikeouts in 27 at-bats against the right pitch. His 62 extra-base hits against righties last year were the second most in the National League and his 39 home runs tied for the major league lead.

Was Alonso a coincidence? Probably not. It looks like he's trying to validate last year and lead the team this year, which is too much for a still young player. Would it be helpful to put Smith up front and let Alonso only have a few days as DH?

– For now, Dellin Betances and Edwin Díaz need to be removed from as many high-leverage situations as possible. Betances, like Cespedes, is probably in a period where he needs to remove rust for a chance to regain dominance. But that's pretty hard to pay for in a 60-game season, even harder after a 3-7 start. Perhaps finding less influence now will provide strength in the past 20-30 games.

As for Diaz, there is a quality of Waiting for Godot for him. The material causes his Mariner version to appear. But he had 70 games in his Met career. Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson have proven over time that they can always get late starts for the Mets. Perhaps Drew Smith will be added to that year's group. For now, Diaz has to be moved before games to see if the Mets can get a head start.