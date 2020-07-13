How the networks are dealing with an almost unrecognizable NBA restart list

Everyone in the NBA bubble is grappling with ever-changing coronavirus fears, sites, and practice times. But from trying to build a roster to having to change their system on the go, for the Nets, the rest of this season is about managing adversity and staying flexible.

Being able to bend without breaking will determine how well they do in the league restart later this month.

"I can complain right now if I really wanted to. I can complain that I have these gloves on, "said interim coach Jacque Vaughn via Zoom, wearing black gloves for protection against the coronavirus.

"But that's not the way I ask this team to live their lives. That's a good challenge right now. We're going to invest, pay dividends so we don't complain and accept this situation and make the most of it."

The situation is as follows: With the Nets without seven players due to injury or virus, and none of the replacements available yet, they are desperately short of bodies.

"At the end of the day we will have a list, and we are working on the process of getting there," said Vaughn, who was forced to make schematic changes at both ends of the court.

Since the coronavirus cost the Nets four players in the past two weeks, Vaughn's plans had suddenly had to be scrapped and redesigned for a roster now devoid of size or firepower.

"The biggest adjustment we made was to streamline and make things simpler, just because of the different bodies we are going to have," Vaughn said. "The break plan that we had wrapped in a nice box and now, we won't be able to unwrap and see all of that."

Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince tested positive for coronavirus, and Wilson Chandler opted for COVID's concerns. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton are injured.

"You look at our roster, and you have to be realistic about the fact that we are not going to beat the talent of many teams we are playing against." We are definitely limited, "admitted Joe Harris." But one thing we can control is not hitting ourselves, making sure everyone is running and mentally engaged, making the right decisions. "

Right now, Jarrett Allen is the only healthy big man, leaving Rodions Kurucs his second-largest player at 6-foot-9-inches, 228 pounds.

The Nets added 6-9 forwards Michael Beasley and Donta Hall, but both have to clear the quarantine, and Beasley is suspended for five games. They're close to a deal for 6-8 former Knick Lance Thomas, first reported by SNY, but not high or prolific rebounder.

This Hobbit-sized list will require schematic juggling.

"If you look at our list, we're obviously limited in terms of size and having big right now," said Harris. "And even when we add some of the guys we're bringing in, we're still going to be in the same boat."

"So there will be a lot of emphasis on playing fast, changing much more frequently, trying to be on the line, putting pressure on the boys more defensively, and just trying to put ourselves in advantageous situations where we are getting the ball. and in transition offensively. "

Harris said the situation on the front court will likely force him to play some power forward, and even 6-7, the 220-pound guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has alluded to playing a bit forward.

By having to learn new schemes, try new positions, and change practice times from morning to dinner until noon, the Nets will simply have to adapt on the go.

"We have all been warned to come in to level our expectations of what is traditionally a normal routine," Harris said. "It is about being flexible while we are here."